Search continues for Atlanta United 2′s next manager

Atlanta United 2′s next manager will likely be hired in early June, Atlanta United President Darren Eales said Tuesday.
Eales said the club is the process of interviewing candidates. Tony Annan, the interim manager, is leaving the club after agreeing to become South Carolina’s men’s soccer coach.
“Tony has been a stalwart for the club,” Eales said. “We are happy for him to go onto a role that’s he excited about.”
Eales said managing Atlanta United 2 is a “tricky role” because, while winning is nice, the job’s main responsibility is player development. Eales said finding someone who is “humble” enough to understand the challenge is the goal.
Annan’s primary job is as Atlanta United’s Academy Director, which he has held since December 2016. Eales said that position should be filled by mid-June. The interviews for both positions are being conducted in-house, not by a search firm.
Eales said the next academy director will need to have an ability to connect with young players and provide a pathway for them into the first team. Under Annan, the academy produced 12 players who signed professional contracts, including 10 MLS Homegrown players. Of those 10, eight have made appearances for first team. Two other academy players signed with Atlanta United 2. Forty-two players received scholarships to Division 1 schools.
The club also is attempting to find a replacement for Lucy Rushton, formerly the head of technical recruitment and analysis, who joined D.C. United as general manager a few weeks ago. Eales said he hopes that position is filled within the next six weeks. The club also is looking to replace Sean Howe, formerly a video analyst and scout. He resigned to join Rushton in D.C. United as director of scouting.
“We’ve got to get used to feeling a bit like Alabama football, where our people are hired away every year,” Eales said. “It’s a good thing because people are getting to develop. We are excited to see how Lucy does with that. It’s great for (Sean) to expand way beyond what we could offer here.
“At the same time, people know that if you come here it’s a chance to grow within the club or get an opportunity elsewhere.”
