Annan leaving Atlanta United to join South Carolina

Tony Annan, Atlanta United’s Academy Director, interim Atlanta United 2 manager and longtime fixture in the youth-soccer scene in Atlanta, resigned to become the head coach of South Carolina’s men’s program.
Annan will stay with Atlanta United and manage the 2s, which opens its USL season Saturday, until mid-June. Atlanta United is looking to fill both positions.
“I am honored and grateful to be named the next head coach at the University of South Carolina,” Annan said in a statement from the Gamecocks. “As a coach with 25 years of experience in player development, I am eager to take on this challenge. The priority will be to recruit and develop players both on and off the field in line with the traditions of the university.”
Annan was instrumental in the founding of Atlanta United’s Academy, which has produced 12 players who signed professional contracts, and at least 30 players who signed with colleges.
“It’s bittersweet to announce Tony’s departure from Atlanta United, as he has been an integral factor for our success over the last five years and has truly been a pleasure to work with,” Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in statement provided by Atlanta United.
Annan was named director of the Concord Fire youth program in 1997 and later was named director of Norcross Soccer. In 2010, he founded the Georgia United development program. In 2016, Annan was hired as the No. 2 person to oversee Atlanta United’s Academy. Annan was promoted in December 2016 when Richard Money, then Academy Director, resigned. Annan also completed Elite Formation Coaching License, a 52-week coaching course that is the result of a partnership between MLS and the French Football Federation. He is one of only a few coaches in North America to take and complete the course. In 2018, he was inducted into the Georgia Soccer Hall of Fame.
Annan helped Atlanta United win its first trophy when he managed the U17 team that won United States Soccer Development Academy national title in the 2016-17 season. The U17s and U19s have won four Southeast Division titles. The U14 team won a prestigious tournament in 2019 in Manchester, England, that included teams from clubs around the world.
“By bringing Tony aboard at South Carolina, they are getting someone who not only has played at the highest level but also understands what it takes to be a successful coach at the highest level,” Atlanta United goalkeeper and South Carolina alum Brad Guzan said in a statement provided by the Gamecocks. “His work ethic, professionalism, dedication to having players succeed on and off the pitch is truly inspiring.”