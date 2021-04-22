Annan leaving Atlanta United to join South Carolina

“It’s bittersweet to announce Tony’s departure from Atlanta United, as he has been an integral factor for our success over the last five years and has truly been a pleasure to work with,” Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in statement provided by Atlanta United.

Annan was named director of the Concord Fire youth program in 1997 and later was named director of Norcross Soccer. In 2010, he founded the Georgia United development program. In 2016, Annan was hired as the No. 2 person to oversee Atlanta United’s Academy. Annan was promoted in December 2016 when Richard Money, then Academy Director, resigned. Annan also completed Elite Formation Coaching License, a 52-week coaching course that is the result of a partnership between MLS and the French Football Federation. He is one of only a few coaches in North America to take and complete the course. In 2018, he was inducted into the Georgia Soccer Hall of Fame.

Annan helped Atlanta United win its first trophy when he managed the U17 team that won United States Soccer Development Academy national title in the 2016-17 season. The U17s and U19s have won four Southeast Division titles. The U14 team won a prestigious tournament in 2019 in Manchester, England, that included teams from clubs around the world.

“By bringing Tony aboard at South Carolina, they are getting someone who not only has played at the highest level but also understands what it takes to be a successful coach at the highest level,” Atlanta United goalkeeper and South Carolina alum Brad Guzan said in a statement provided by the Gamecocks. “His work ethic, professionalism, dedication to having players succeed on and off the pitch is truly inspiring.”