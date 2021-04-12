Atlanta United loses key person to D.C. United

Atlanta United’s Lucy Rushton is reportedly leaving the club because she has agreed to become D.C. United’s general manager.
Rushton, who joined Atlanta United in 2015 as Head of Video and Technical Analysis, will be the second female general manager in MLS history.
Sportico was the first to report that Rushton is joining D.C. United. Neither Atlanta United nor D.C. United has confirmed the report.
Rushton joined the Five Stripes from Reading FC in England where she was head of technical scouting. Her career also includes being a player recruitment analyst at Watford after earning a B.A. in Sports Leadership from Reading University, and a Masters in Sports Performance Analysis from the University of Wales institute. She was also a standout player at Reading.
At Atlanta United, when Rushton was hired she was believed to be the only female doing data analysis for a soccer team in any league in the world.
Rushton was invaluable in helping the club build its rosters, which has so far resulted in three trophies won.
Speaking earlier on Monday about another topic, Atlanta United President Darren Eales said he’s proud when coaches or employees are hired for bigger jobs. He said it speaks well of the club.