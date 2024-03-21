Daniel Rios glad to be with Atlanta United

Rios said he spoke with Pineda on Wednesday about bringing depth to the position. If Greece qualifies for the Euros, Giakoumakis could miss several more matches. The team needed competition at striker to complement what still is a very talented roster.

Rios has scored 61 goals in his career at first-division clubs, including at Nashville and Charlotte. He said his best attributes are his finishing, his left foot, movement within the 18-yard box and his ability to speak Spanish and English, which will make communicating easier within the team’s menagerie of languages spoken.

“I expect him to bring some energy, some professionalism,” Pineda said. “I have heard a lot of good things about him on a personal side, and then, of course, he will continue competing for a spot, as will everyone else. And when he’s on the field, I expect scoring some goals.”

Thursday was Rios’ first time training with the team. Midfielder Tristan Muyumba said Rios looked good during the drills in training.

Rios said he is available to play Saturday, assuming all of the paperwork is finalized.

Because he missed the team’s preseason work, Rios said it will take some time to build chemistry with his new teammates. He said it also will take time to adjust to a new team and city, but he hopes to adjust quickly.

“I can help the club in a lot of ways,” he said. “But specifically in my position, I say, scoring some goals to help the team to win games, obviously to close some games, to just add competition at striker.”

