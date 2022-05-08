Cisneros filling a void for Atlanta United at striker

Cisneros said on Saturday he wants to stay with the club.

“Since the first moment that I was asked if I wanted to come, I said yes,” he said. “My intention is to stay for a long time. I know that it doesn’t depend on me, but what does depend on me, I am going to do what’s possible to stay longer.”

The club may not want him to leave.

HIs three goals on Saturday were Martinez-like.

His first was a hard-hit shot that blew through Chicago goalkeeper’s Gabriel Slonina’s attempted save. His second was a poacher’s dream: a tap-in after Slonina pushed a shot right into his path. Cisneros’ third was a showcase of his speed and willingness to keep running at a backline when he was played through by Thiago Almada. Cisneros only had to round Slonina to score his third goal by the 36th minute. Manager Gonzalo Pineda said Cisneros’ determination to run was rewarded on Saturday.

The result was the first hat trick by an Atlanta United player since Martinez did so on July 21, 2018. Cisneros became the third player in team history to accomplish the feat. The other was by Miguel Almiron. It was also the second-fastest hat trick in team history, only behind the 33 minutes it took Martinez against Orlando on Sept. 16, 2017.

“We’ve got so much talent inside this locker room with Josef (Martinez), obviously he’s not available right now,” fullback Brooks Lennon said. “Ronaldo stepped in and made a name for himself. To score three goals in the first half is really good. We’re proud of him and happy for him that he was able to get his first hat trick in MLS. Hopefully, he can continue to put the ball in the back of the net for us.”

