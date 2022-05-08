Cisneros filling a void for Atlanta United at striker

Until Josef Martinez returns, Atlanta United may have found its striker in Ronaldo Cisneros.
The loanee from Chivas scored three goals, each showcasing a different skill set, in Saturday’s 4-1 victory against Chicago at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The hat trick moved Cisneros to four goals this season and atop Atlanta United’s scoring list despite him starting just four games.
“The first few games cost me more physically, but with every passing game I have been feeling better,” he said. “I hope the results continue to come on the field.”
Cisneros’ loan expires on July 7. Martinez, the franchise’s all-time leading scorer, is expected to return in June or July after his rehab is complete following arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on April 6.
Cisneros said on Saturday he wants to stay with the club.
“Since the first moment that I was asked if I wanted to come, I said yes,” he said. “My intention is to stay for a long time. I know that it doesn’t depend on me, but what does depend on me, I am going to do what’s possible to stay longer.”
The club may not want him to leave.
HIs three goals on Saturday were Martinez-like.
His first was a hard-hit shot that blew through Chicago goalkeeper’s Gabriel Slonina’s attempted save. His second was a poacher’s dream: a tap-in after Slonina pushed a shot right into his path. Cisneros’ third was a showcase of his speed and willingness to keep running at a backline when he was played through by Thiago Almada. Cisneros only had to round Slonina to score his third goal by the 36th minute. Manager Gonzalo Pineda said Cisneros’ determination to run was rewarded on Saturday.
The result was the first hat trick by an Atlanta United player since Martinez did so on July 21, 2018. Cisneros became the third player in team history to accomplish the feat. The other was by Miguel Almiron. It was also the second-fastest hat trick in team history, only behind the 33 minutes it took Martinez against Orlando on Sept. 16, 2017.
“We’ve got so much talent inside this locker room with Josef (Martinez), obviously he’s not available right now,” fullback Brooks Lennon said. “Ronaldo stepped in and made a name for himself. To score three goals in the first half is really good. We’re proud of him and happy for him that he was able to get his first hat trick in MLS. Hopefully, he can continue to put the ball in the back of the net for us.”
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3
April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0
April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0
April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1
May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
