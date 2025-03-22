Atlanta’s 2026 World Cup poster is unveiled, city will host eight matches

Credit: AMBSE Credit: AMBSE

The poster features Atlanta landmarks and other notable sights, brightened by a color palette selected by FIFA that is specific to Atlanta.

The poster’s main image is a peach, partially opened to reveal a golden soccer ball that also is a globe, on a blue sky. The opening of the peach is meant to symbolize “Southern Hospitality,” and welcoming people to the city. More peaches, with pink, white and red blossoms, frame the edges of the poster.

Underneath the peach are seven people wearing different colored shirts meant to look like soccer jerseys. One is holding a green scarf upon which is embroidered “Atlanta” in light green. The people are emerging from the opened roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, whose oculus-like petals are drawn to look like a tree canopy to reflect one of Atlanta’s nicknames, “City in a Forest.” Monarch butterflies flutter around some of the peaches as another representation of the city’s interconnectedness with nature.

Underneath the open roof is a MARTA train, with the World Cup schedule on the track. Underneath it is one of the mini-pitches that are featured at different train stations. Atlanta was the first to have a mini-pitch at a station, Five Points.

To the right of the pitch is an homage to the rainbow crosswalks seen at the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and 10th Street, which reflect the city’s inclusivity and progressiveness, Hadethy said.

Above and to the right of the mini-pitch are two houses: one is the home of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and the other is one that can be seen in Inman Park. To the left of the mini-pitch are the Georgia Capitol, a home with solar panels in West End, and a building from Clark Atlanta University, representing the four historically Black colleges and universities in the city.

There also are numerous well-known buildings that form a skyline, including the air traffic control tower from Hartsfield-Jackson.

Each host city designed its own poster. Several have been unveiled, including ones for Philadelphia and for Los Angeles.

Hadethy originally is from Ecuador. His family moved to Atlanta when he was 9 years old. He later enrolled in SCAD and studied fine arts and illustration before he was hired at AMBSE. His work can be seen on some pieces in Atlanta United’s retail line. He then was tasked with the poster.

“I’ve actually been playing soccer and drawing my whole life,” he said. “It’s a culmination of two lifelong passions that were able to come together as my job.”

