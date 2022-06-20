Atlanta United’s young defenders play well against Miami

“As I have always said it is a young team, but I think that from the youngest to the oldest, they all do their job how it needs to be done,” Rios Novo said. “If it continues like this, we are going to continue doing big things and I hope that results continue to be positive. We are going to continue working as a team.”

Rios Novo, rocking a mustache, was described by Valentino as not showing any bit of his age during Saturday’s game. He commanded the penalty box well on set pieces and completed 22 of his 34 passes.

“We have young guys on the team, but they are here to help us,” forward Luiz Araujo said. “I was a young player once too, now I’m 26 years old. But all the young guys can help us. In France, we had a very young team but we were able to win the championship. Now the young guys can help us, and the experienced players like myself, Josef and others are here to try and help them however we can.”

The group also started Tuesday’s 3-2 win against Pachuca and may get another chance when the team plays at Toronto on Saturday.

Speaking with the confidence of youth after the game, Wiley didn’t care that the group is inexperienced. As manager Gonzalo Pineda is fond of saying, the ball has no idea how old you are.

“There’s lots of young guys on this team and that doesn’t scare us,” he said. “We have lots of veterans on this team that help us get through it, lots of experienced guys. But we’re all in this together and we all go with it and we’re doing well.”

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE