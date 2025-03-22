Atlanta United’s Will Reilly puts in man-of-the-match debut

“It’s been awesome having this, these sort of … it’s been a while since I had that nervous energy, these butterfly feelings,” Reilly said. “So, yeah, definitely my sleep suffered a little bit.”

Reilly got the start because midfielders Bartosz Slisz (Poland) and Jay Fortune (Trinidad & Tobago) were called into their national teams. Mateusz Klich wasn’t 90 minutes fit.

Reilly learned on Friday that he was going to start. It was enough time for his dad to make it to the match to watch his son, who signed a Homegrown contract with the team before the season. Reilly previously made 36 appearances in either the USL Championship or MLS Next Pro.

Reilly completed 84% of his passes and created three chances. Evander finished with two chances created.

“Will was unbelievable,” Deila said. “First game, can’t do more than that and he had the mentality I’m looking for. So that was fantastic to see.”

Evander, who finished third in last year’s MVP voting, scored two goals, but neither were directly Reilly’s fault. The first came on a deflected free kick. The second came after a total defensive breakdown.

“I think I stuck with him pretty well for a majority of the game,” Reilly said. “And so I was overall pleased with the job.”

Reilly wasn’t the only Homegrown to perform well. Matt Edwards moved from fullback to centerback and went 90 minutes. He hadn’t played the position in MLS before.

“Will, it’s really amazing and fantastic game,” winger Saba Lobjanidze said. “I can’t imagine how hard when you’re young and playing first MLS game, and you play fantastic. Amazing, amazing job, really. And also Matt, he did a good job.”

Lobjanidze stands out

With an assist and an own goal caused by a low hard cross, Lobjanidze had his best match this season.

It was his first match this season starting on the right, where he had nine goals and seven assists last season. He changed sides because Miguel Almiron was with Paraguay’s national team.

Lobjanidze led the team in shots (five), shots on goal (two) and tied for chances created (three). He also hit the post with a shot. His assist on Emmanuel Latte Lath’s opener was his second this season.

“It’s not a big point for me to play right or left, I just have to make a good performance for the team,” he said.

Deila said it was too early to consider if he should switch Almiron from right to left, and Lobjanidze from left to right. They have played on those sides so that they can take advantage of cutting inside onto their preferred foot.

“Don’t take a conclusion from four games, it’s a longer period than that,” Deila said. “It’s what makes the team best. So if that is to play him on the right, yeah, then we will look at that. But let’s evaluate and then move forward. I think he can be productive in both places.”

Fast start

Latte Lath became the third player in Atlanta United history to score four goals in his first five matches. Josef Martinez and Ronaldo Cisneros were the first two.

