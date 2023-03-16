Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson seems faster, stronger

The team has yet to give up a set-piece goal, in part because of what Pineda described as Robinson’s ferociousness, after giving up 16 last season. And Robinson’s speed and ability to defend one-on-one has enabled his teammates to aggressively press or counter-press.

“Massively (important),” Pineda said. “I mean, that’s part of why personnel matters, right?”

There have been examples in each of the first three games of an opponent trying to get around Robinson, only to be denied. The best may have been Cade Cowell in the first game against San Jose. He tried three different ways in one sequence, only for Robinson to eventually take the ball.

On offense, Robinson also has improved.

His patience, waiting on a teammate to move into space, with the ball started the play that resulted in Atlanta United’s third goal in Saturday’s 3-0 road win against Charlotte.

“I was never doubting the bigger and stronger and faster part,” goalkeeper Brad Guzan said. “For me, I think the part that’s really impressed me is his calmness on the ball and his ability to find passes and take the ball under pressure and find an outlet.

“If you look in preseason, there were times where maybe he’s tried to hit the (diagonal pass) or maybe he’s tried to hit a ball down the channel or just a bit under pressure, (asking) who would let me get rid of this? Now, I think over the last three weeks, you’ve started to see him, ‘Give me the ball under pressure. Let me hold off the striker and find a ball.’”

Robinson will leave to join the U.S. team in its training camp in Orlando, Florida, after the Portland game. The team is scheduled to play at Grenada on March 24 and against El Salvador in Orlando on March 27. Robinson will miss Atlanta United’s game at Columbus on March 25.

Pineda said he’s aware of conversations between Atlanta United’s front office and the U.S. men’s national team about taking care of Robinson’s continued recovery. Three years ago in October, while with the U.S. team, Robinson sustained a hamstring injury during a training exercise after a game in which he didn’t play. The injury forced him to miss the playoffs.

Robinson returned and helped the U.S. win the Gold Cup and qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

“I think it’s going to be just fine,” Pineda said. “I’m not worried at all Miles going there. I know the U.S. Soccer takes good care of our players. And we have good communication. So I’m not worried.”

