Atlanta United’s Matheus Rossetto may be out against Charlotte on Saturday

Credit: AP photo/Alex Slitz



Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Atlanta United midfielder Matheus Rossetto is questionable for Saturday’s MLS game at Charlotte because he felt something in his hamstring, manager Gonzalo Pineda said Thursday.

Rossetto has scored one goal in two starts this season. Pineda described the potential injury as very minor. Rossetto will undergo tests Thursday and Friday to determine if he will be available.

If Rossetto is ruled out, Pineda has options.

Santiago Sosa is eligible because his suspension is over. Amar Sejdic and Ajani Fortune also are options, Pineda said. He likes Sejdic’s ability to hit long passes. Fortune is a Homegrown signee in his first season with the club.

Pineda has used Franco Ibarra as a defensive midfielder and Rossetto as a central midfielder in the first two games. Pineda said he sees Sosa as more of a defensive midfielder. Pineda also said he could use two defensive midfielders Saturday, which would give Thiago Almada more space.

