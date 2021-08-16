Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez considered retiring during MLS offseason

The goal against LAFC was like many Martinez has scored since joining the club before its inaugural 2017 season.

Credit: MLS Caption Josef Martinez scores Atlanta United's lone goal in 1-0 win over LAFC before 67,503 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: MLS

Using his experience, Martinez put himself in the right spot. And his teammates, as they have many times, made sure to find him.

On the goal, the play started with Marcelino Moreno with the ball in Atlanta United’s half of the field. During the week, interim manager Rob Valentino had the team working on trying to recognize when Martinez was in a one-on-one situation and to play the ball to him.

In the 47th minute, Moreno looked up and saw a two-on-two situation with Barco and Martinez facing just two LAFC defenders. Moreno hit a long pass toward Barco. The LAFC defender marking him attempted to stop the pass with a raised leg. Instead, the ball bounced off his foot and into the space behind him. Barco caught up to the ball and dribbled before hitting a pass with the outside of his right foot back across the penalty box. Martinez struck the ball with his right foot into the lower left corner.

“Returning to play is a special thing, then if I have the opportunity to score goals or help the team, that’s welcome,” he said. “I think that’s what everyone wants I think that’s what we all want, and to move forward because during this last period we’ve had bad results and we hope to get that rhythm back and maybe not win every game but to play for the fans.”

x

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

-

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1

May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0

June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0

July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

July 21 Atlanta United 1, Cincinnati 1

July 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 2

Aug. 4 Atlanta United 2, Montreal 2

Aug. 7 Atlanta United 3, Columbus 2

Aug. 15 Atlanta United 1, LAFC 0

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE