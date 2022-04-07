Can Atlanta United win without Josef Martinez?

The team isn’t without resources or players who can score.

And there is this: Atlanta United hasn’t had to rely on Martinez to score to win this season. It’s clear that Martinez still isn’t what he once was when he scored 77 goals in his first three seasons. He’s not making hard runs at defenders. He seldom tries to win aerial duels. He’s dropping back more and more to become a facilitator for his teammates rather than staying on the shoulders of centerbacks like he used to. Some of that may be tactics. In the past year, his average goals of 0.62 per 90 minutes puts him in the top 90% of MLS, according to fbref.com. But there are issues: his dribbles completed puts him in the lower 9% in MLS. His shot-creating actions puts him in the lower 35%. His progressive carries puts him in the lower 27%.

With Martinez not playing well, others have stepped up. Eight different players this season have scored for the Five Stripes, which have nine goals. The number of scorers is tied with LAFC for the league’s most. In the past three games, it has taken seven points with goals scored in stoppage time. Martinez, who has two goals this season, scored none of them. Jake Mulraney scored the winner against Charlotte. Brooks Lennon scored the tying goal against Montreal. Moreno scored the winner against D.C. United.

Consider that last season, when Martinez scored the team went 7-1-3. This season, it is 1-0-1. When he didn’t last season, the team went a respectable 6-8-9. This season it is 2-1-0.

There is more to Martinez than his scoring. There is his intensity. There is his demanding nature. That will be a challenge to replace.

“It’s not just his quality,” winger Mulraney said. “Like his presence, you know, he’s got got quite a good presence around the changing room in terms of making people lift their game, maybe 5 to 10%.”

The team has the confidence built from securing three positive results in stoppage time of its past three games to help buoy its spirits, as well.

“That shows a character, and also shows a quality, you know, fitness as well to keep going,” Mulraney said.

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., Peachtree TV

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE