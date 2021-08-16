Atlanta United’s Martinez: Barco is like my son

It may not be the same type of relationship that Josef Martinez had with former teammates Miguel Almiron or Julian Gressel but after Sunday’s 1-0 win against LAFC he said that something special may be developing between himself and Ezequiel Barco.
“That’s my guy,” Martinez said. “He’s like my son. We have a good relationship, so I’m happy.”
It was Barco who played in Martinez for Sunday’s game-winning goal.
It was Martinez’s fifth goal this season but first at Mercedes-Benz Stadium since Oct. 2019. After he scored, Martinez hugged Barco and didn’t let go.
One set of teammates came to celebrate. Martinez wouldn’t let go of Barco.
After they dispersed, another set came. Martinez still wouldn’t let go of Barco.
“I say, ‘Thank you,’ because we talk a lot about passes lead to goals,” Martinez said. “And that’s why I told him thank you. I like to see him like that.”
Martinez’s past two goals (the previous one came against Montreal) were assisted by Barco.
It starts to remind one of the connection that Martinez had with Almiron in 2017 and ‘18, and Gressel from 2017-19. Almiron had assists on nine of Martinez’s goals during those two years. After either of them scored, they would run to each other, raise their arms and touch fingers in a Dragon Ball Z celebration. Almiron was sold to Newcastle before the 2019 season.
But no one has been as prolific as Gressel, who assisted Martinez an amazing 18 times. Gressel was traded to D.C. United before the 2020 season. They didn’t have a special goal celebration, which was surprising considering the frequency of the occurrence.
Barco has now assisted Martinez five times. If Atlanta United is to make the playoffs, it will need that relationship between the two players to continue to develop.
Barco is starting to play more like Almiron did in certain situations. In the past few games, Barco has picked up the ball in Atlanta United’s half and sprinted toward the opponent’s third. He’s not as fast as Almiron, nor does he run like an ostrich, which is how one of Martinez’s family members once describe the Paraguayan’s running form, but the effect was the same.
“I don’t like to make comparisons,” Martinez said. “Miguel is unique. (Julian) Gressel, after Miguel, is unique. I would like to have him again. And Barquito is special. He’s like my son. You have to love him. There are days he understands more than others but he’s improving.”
Barco still remains a bit of a mystery since he joined the club before the 2018 season.
He needs just one goal to tie his single-season record of four with the club. With Sunday’s assist, he tied his single-season record (three) in that category, something that Martinez said they kidded him about in the locker room in the game.
“I’m glad for him because we’ve shared a lot of moments, good and not so good, and I see a sensitive person,” Martinez said. “You have to know how to treat him, give him advice, talk to him; because when he’s in form he’s a difference-maker for us.”
