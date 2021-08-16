Atlanta United’s Martinez: Barco is like my son

After they dispersed, another set came. Martinez still wouldn’t let go of Barco.

“I say, ‘Thank you,’ because we talk a lot about passes lead to goals,” Martinez said. “And that’s why I told him thank you. I like to see him like that.”

Martinez’s past two goals (the previous one came against Montreal) were assisted by Barco.

It starts to remind one of the connection that Martinez had with Almiron in 2017 and ‘18, and Gressel from 2017-19. Almiron had assists on nine of Martinez’s goals during those two years. After either of them scored, they would run to each other, raise their arms and touch fingers in a Dragon Ball Z celebration. Almiron was sold to Newcastle before the 2019 season.

Caption August 19, 2018 Atlanta: Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron (left) celebrates his goal against Columbus Crew with Josef Martinez for a 3-1 victory during the second half in a MLS soccer match on Sunday, August 19, 2018, in Atlanta. Martinez had an assist on the goal and also tied the MLS season scoring record with his 27th goal during the first half. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com Credit: ccompton@ajc.com Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

But no one has been as prolific as Gressel, who assisted Martinez an amazing 18 times. Gressel was traded to D.C. United before the 2020 season. They didn’t have a special goal celebration, which was surprising considering the frequency of the occurrence.

Caption Nov 11, 2018 Atlanta: Atlanta United Josef Martinez celebrates scoring the teamâs first goal against goalkeeper Sean Johnson on a penalty kick for a 1-0 lead over New York City with teammates Miguel Almiron and Julian Gressel during the first half in their MLS Eastern Conference Semifinal playoff match on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com Credit: ccompton@ajc.com Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Barco has now assisted Martinez five times. If Atlanta United is to make the playoffs, it will need that relationship between the two players to continue to develop.

Barco is starting to play more like Almiron did in certain situations. In the past few games, Barco has picked up the ball in Atlanta United’s half and sprinted toward the opponent’s third. He’s not as fast as Almiron, nor does he run like an ostrich, which is how one of Martinez’s family members once describe the Paraguayan’s running form, but the effect was the same.

“I don’t like to make comparisons,” Martinez said. “Miguel is unique. (Julian) Gressel, after Miguel, is unique. I would like to have him again. And Barquito is special. He’s like my son. You have to love him. There are days he understands more than others but he’s improving.”

Barco still remains a bit of a mystery since he joined the club before the 2018 season.

He needs just one goal to tie his single-season record of four with the club. With Sunday’s assist, he tied his single-season record (three) in that category, something that Martinez said they kidded him about in the locker room in the game.

“I’m glad for him because we’ve shared a lot of moments, good and not so good, and I see a sensitive person,” Martinez said. “You have to know how to treat him, give him advice, talk to him; because when he’s in form he’s a difference-maker for us.”

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1

May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0

June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0

July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

July 21 Atlanta United 1, Cincinnati 1

July 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 2

Aug. 4 Atlanta United 2, Montreal 2

Aug. 7 Atlanta United 3, Columbus 2

Aug. 15 Atlanta United 1, LAFC 0

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE