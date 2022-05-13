Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez now kicking a soccer ball

Martinez did some slow dribbling around cones before shooting drills, hitting the ball first with his left foot a few times and then with his right a few times.

Martinez has two goals in five appearances this season. He has a franchise-leading 91 goals in MLS in 113 appearances and 104 goals in 104 appearances across all competitions.

Ronaldo Cisneros, on loan from Chivas, has become the starting striker after Pineda also tried Jackson Conway and Dom Dwyer in that role. Cisneros has a team-leading four goals in four appearances.

Second, left fullback Andrew Gutman, who suffered a right shoulder injury in the second half of Wednesday’s 3-2 loss at Nashville in the U.S. Open Cup, didn’t suffer a fracture. Instead, Pineda said it was a joint injury. Gutman is week to week. Pineda said Gutman’s return depends upon his pain tolerance. Gutman, 25, has 10 appearances this season. Caleb Wiley, who also can play left back, is recovering from an injury, but was expected to do some field work Friday afternoon.

If neither player is available for Sunday’s game against New England, it’s likely that Ronald Hernandez will play the position. He switched from the right to the left Wednesday.

