Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez now kicking a soccer ball

Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda shared some encouraging news Friday regarding two of the MLS team’s many injured players.
First, Josef Martinez did some dribbling and shooting exercises Friday and could rejoin the team’s training in 2-3 weeks. It’s believed to be the first time that he has done work with the ball since undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee April 6 in Pittsburgh. The team announced then that Martinez was expected to be out 6-8 weeks. The team is 1-3-1 since he underwent surgery.
“He’s a very important player for us,” Pineda said. “Obviously, seeing him is striking like that, many times the ball, is just good.”
Pineda said Martinez was going to do a double session Friday.
“He’s been responding very well after the surgery,” Pineda said. “So we are very happy with his progress.”
Martinez did some slow dribbling around cones before shooting drills, hitting the ball first with his left foot a few times and then with his right a few times.
Martinez has two goals in five appearances this season. He has a franchise-leading 91 goals in MLS in 113 appearances and 104 goals in 104 appearances across all competitions.
Ronaldo Cisneros, on loan from Chivas, has become the starting striker after Pineda also tried Jackson Conway and Dom Dwyer in that role. Cisneros has a team-leading four goals in four appearances.
Second, left fullback Andrew Gutman, who suffered a right shoulder injury in the second half of Wednesday’s 3-2 loss at Nashville in the U.S. Open Cup, didn’t suffer a fracture. Instead, Pineda said it was a joint injury. Gutman is week to week. Pineda said Gutman’s return depends upon his pain tolerance. Gutman, 25, has 10 appearances this season. Caleb Wiley, who also can play left back, is recovering from an injury, but was expected to do some field work Friday afternoon.
If neither player is available for Sunday’s game against New England, it’s likely that Ronald Hernandez will play the position. He switched from the right to the left Wednesday.
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.
And the Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. Sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.
-
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3
April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0
April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0
April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1
May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
About the Author