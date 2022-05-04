Atlanta United’s Ibarra pleased with first start

Franco Ibarra said he felt that he and Matheus Rossetto did a good job limiting the influence of Montreal’s Djordje Mihailovic in last week’s 2-1 loss.
Mihailovic was credited with an assist from a free kick, which there’s not much Ibarra and Rossetto could do against that, but was limited to just two chances created and two shots, neither of which were on target at Stade Saputo.
“I will say they were very good connecting to each other and connecting with Marcelino, Thiago into the lines,” manager Gonzalo Pineda said. “Very happy Ibarra, Rossetto understanding the key player for them was Mihaiolvic and they tried to close him down every time. They did a very good job.”
This week, the duo may be asked to limit the influence of Chicago’s Xherdan Shaqiri when the Five Stripes host the Fire on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Shaqiri, a former Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Lyon player, is tied for the team lead with two goals, leads in Expected Goals (0.29), Expected Assists (0.23) and Key Passes (17).
Ibarra made his first start because Santiago Sosa was out with an injury. Sosa participated in some training exercises with his teammates on Tuesday before doing individual work.
Ibarra hadn’t yet started because he suffered a hamstring injury during the preseason and then missed almost a month of training while securing his Green Card in Argentina.
He came on as a sub four times before starting against Montreal. Ibarra won two aerial duals, won possession four times and suffered five fouls in 85 minutes.
“I think I needed that so physically I’m feeling very good and being injured, as you guys know, it’s very tough for a player to watch your teammates training all the time and to not be out there with them,” he said. “But I think that each injury makes you a little bit stronger.”
