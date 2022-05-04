ajc logo
X

Atlanta United’s Ibarra pleased with first start

Atlanta United midfielder Franco Ibarra #14 defends during the match against Cincinnati FC at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday November 7, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)

Credit: Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta United midfielder Franco Ibarra #14 defends during the match against Cincinnati FC at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday November 7, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)

Credit: Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Franco Ibarra said he felt that he and Matheus Rossetto did a good job limiting the influence of Montreal’s Djordje Mihailovic in last week’s 2-1 loss.

Mihailovic was credited with an assist from a free kick, which there’s not much Ibarra and Rossetto could do against that, but was limited to just two chances created and two shots, neither of which were on target at Stade Saputo.

“I will say they were very good connecting to each other and connecting with Marcelino, Thiago into the lines,” manager Gonzalo Pineda said. “Very happy Ibarra, Rossetto understanding the key player for them was Mihaiolvic and they tried to close him down every time. They did a very good job.”

This week, the duo may be asked to limit the influence of Chicago’s Xherdan Shaqiri when the Five Stripes host the Fire on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Shaqiri, a former Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Lyon player, is tied for the team lead with two goals, leads in Expected Goals (0.29), Expected Assists (0.23) and Key Passes (17).

Ibarra made his first start because Santiago Sosa was out with an injury. Sosa participated in some training exercises with his teammates on Tuesday before doing individual work.

Ibarra hadn’t yet started because he suffered a hamstring injury during the preseason and then missed almost a month of training while securing his Green Card in Argentina.

He came on as a sub four times before starting against Montreal. Ibarra won two aerial duals, won possession four times and suffered five fouls in 85 minutes.

“I think I needed that so physically I’m feeling very good and being injured, as you guys know, it’s very tough for a player to watch your teammates training all the time and to not be out there with them,” he said. “But I think that each injury makes you a little bit stronger.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.

And the Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. Sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Rocco Rios Novo ready to challenge to be an Atlanta United starter
17h ago
Atlanta United’s issues defending set pieces hurt team again
Refs: Atlanta United should have received a penalty kick at Miami
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top