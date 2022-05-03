Rocco Rios Novo ready to challenge to be an Atlanta United starter

Rocco Rios Novo was known for two things during his first loan spell with Atlanta United last season.
The first was his efforts to replace Brad Guzan in goal and helping Atlanta United advance in the Champions League.
The second was his glorious mustache, one that would make Thomas Magnum jealous.
Rios Novo and his mustache, which he said is a part of his look now, are back for a second loan spell from Lanus in Argentina. And he hopes to be known for a third thing: becoming a starter.
“My goal is always to be at the top,” he said. “So I think Bobby’s (Shuttleworth) a very good goalkeeper, and I think training with him is going to help me to improve a lot. But just like at every club, there’s always healthy competition. And that’s always my goal.”
Rios Novo came back to Atlanta United because Guzan suffered a season-ending injury to his Achilles tendon.
Rios Novo was on the bench for last week’s loss at Montreal. The team will host Chicago on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Rios Novo said coming back to a club, area, manager and teammates that he knows well after spending most of last year away has made him happy.
“It’s a great group, creative group of players, great group of people, so you know I feel very comfortable being around these guys,” he said.
Manager Gonzalo Pineda last week said he expects Rios Novo to push Shuttleworth and challenge for a starting spot. He said he likes how well Rios Novo can play with the ball at his feet and his presence in goal.
Rios Novo credited his passing with coming up in the Lanus academy, which stresses that its goalkeepers must be able to start possession.
He acknowledges that he isn’t the tallest (5-foot-10) or biggest goalkeeper, but agrees that he has a way of seeming bigger once he is on the field.
“I feel very confident in my abilities and in my qualities,” he said.
Asked if he hoped to play well enough to turn the loan into a permanent transfer, the 19-year-old Rios Novo gave a veteran’s answer.
“I have a contract until the end of the year, and after that we’ll see what happens, but I’m very focused on the present, as I said before, just really happy for the opportunity and trying to do what I can to get better every day,” he said.
