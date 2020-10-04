Atlanta United’s Gallagher, Lennon growing in confidence

“He trusts in my ability and knows what I’m capable of, putting me up higher in the pitch," Gallagher said. "And saying you can score goals for this team. If that’s what he expects of me, then that’s the pressure I put on myself.”

Gallagher’s second goal was arguably the team’s best this season because it included quick interchanges among three players, each moving aggressively and with purpose. It started on the left side of Atlanta United’s formation, about 30 yards from D.C. United’s goal. Hyndman won the ball and passed it to Gallagher, who took a few dribbles before passing it to Jahn, who one-touched it back to Hyndman near the baseline, who one-touched it back to Gallagher coming in on his right. Gallagher took a touch past goalkeeper Bill Hamid and slid the ball into the goal with a left-footed shot from a tight angle in the 65th minute.

Gallagher couldn’t pick a favorite between the two goals.

“They both were nice in their little own way," he said.

That was the only goal scored by Atlanta United against D.C. United that Lennon didn’t aid. In addition to his pass to Gallagher for the first goal, Lennon scored the second with a left-footed shot from 18 yards into the upper left corner. Lennon is right-footed, but he said that left-footed shot is one that he hits in training. After missing out on the fun of the third goal, he hit another beautiful cross to Adam Jahn, who headed the ball down and into Hamid’s goal for the final tally in the 70th minute.

It was the third time in 101 league games in his career that Lennon scored and assisted, and it was his first multi-assist game. Lennon said it was his best game as an Atlanta United player. The club traded with Real Salt Lake to acquire him during the offseason.

“Brooks has been great,” Glass said. "There are a few guys who we’ve asked to play multiple positions. Brooks has played right back, right side midfield or right wing and I think he’s done well at all of them. One of his key attributes from either position is that he can deliver a great ball. He’s similar to Jon (Gallagher) in being a confidence player. I just hope that all the players grow from a performance they put in tonight and the reward they got.”

Atlanta United coming games

Wednesday vs. Orlando (6-2-4), 7 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 10 vs. New York Red Bulls (4-6-2), 6 p.m., FSS

Oct. 14 at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 18 at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

