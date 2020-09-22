X

Atlanta United’s coaching search ‘tracking positively,’ Bocanegra says

Atlanta United interim manager Stephen Glass greets midfielder Eric Remedi, left, as he returns to the bench in the second half against Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Atlanta. Atlanta United lost to Miami 2-1. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Atlanta United interim manager Stephen Glass greets midfielder Eric Remedi, left, as he returns to the bench in the second half against Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Atlanta. Atlanta United lost to Miami 2-1. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United vice president Carlos Bocanegra declined Tuesday to provide a timeline for the team’s ongoing coaching search, though he did say that the team has narrowed the list of candidates.

“It is tracking positively for us,” Bocanegra said.

Speaking to journalists for the first time in more than two months, Bocanegra said that it’s important that the club get this hire right.

The team is looking for a manager after having parted ways with Frank de Boer in July with the team 2-3-0 following an 0-for-3 appearance in the MLS tournament in which it didn’t score a goal. Bocanegra said the decision to move on from de Boer was the right one for the club.

Stephen Glass, Atlanta United’s 2 manager, was appointed the senior team’s interim manager. The team is 1-4-2 under Glass. It will host Dallas on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bocanegra said he thinks Glass is doing a fantastic job with the team, noting the numerous injuries he has tried to manage through.

