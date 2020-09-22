Atlanta United’s coaching search ‘tracking positively,’ Bocanegra says

The team is looking for a manager after having parted ways with Frank de Boer in July with the team 2-3-0 following an 0-for-3 appearance in the MLS tournament in which it didn’t score a goal. Bocanegra said the decision to move on from de Boer was the right one for the club.

Stephen Glass, Atlanta United’s 2 manager, was appointed the senior team’s interim manager. The team is 1-4-2 under Glass. It will host Dallas on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bocanegra said he thinks Glass is doing a fantastic job with the team, noting the numerous injuries he has tried to manage through.