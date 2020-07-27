Atlanta United names Stephen Glass interim manager

Atlanta United named Stephen Glass its interim manager on Monday. He will fill-in for Frank de Boer, who left the club on Friday by mutual consent. Atlanta United is looking for its next manager.
“Stephen not only has professional experience as a player at the highest levels of the sport, he is a proven leader and is well respected as a coach by his players and staff,” Atlanta United president Darren Eales said in a statement provided by the team. “We have great confidence that Stephen will reenergize the team and move the club in the right direction during this transition period.”
Replacing Glass as Atlanta United 2′s manager will be Tony Annan, the team’s Academy Director.
Glass was named Atlanta United 2′s manager ahead of the 2019 season after previously managing the U17 Academy team. The team went 9-17-8 in the USL. The team is 0-2-1 this season. It will host Miami on Wednesday at Kennesaw State’s Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
“I am honored to take over as interim head coach for the Atlanta United first team,” Glass said in a statement provided by the team. “I am committed to continuing the hard work the team has done to establish itself as a top club in MLS, and to meeting the high standard expected of us both on and off the field. I look forward to quickly establishing a structure and rapport with the players as we prepare to return to play in our home market.”
Glass has a UEFA Pro coaching license. His staff will be Rob Valentino (assistant), Liam Curran (goalkeeping coach) and Jack Kimber (fitness coach).
Atlanta United’s next game has yet to be announced by MLS, which is staging the knockout rounds of its tournament in Orlando. The team is 2-3-0, with three consecutive losses in the group stage of the tournament.
Glass, a native of Scotland, played at Aberdeen, Newcastle, Watford and Hibernian, to name a few clubs, during his career.
Annan was appointed academy director in 2016 after previously serving as its manager. The academy has produced several Homegrown players, including George Campbell and Tyler Wolff.