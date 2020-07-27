Atlanta United names Stephen Glass interim manager

“Stephen not only has professional experience as a player at the highest levels of the sport, he is a proven leader and is well respected as a coach by his players and staff,” Atlanta United president Darren Eales said in a statement provided by the team. “We have great confidence that Stephen will reenergize the team and move the club in the right direction during this transition period.”

Replacing Glass as Atlanta United 2′s manager will be Tony Annan, the team’s Academy Director.