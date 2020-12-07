X

Atlanta United’s 25-man roster for Club America is announced

George Bello dribbles the ball during the preseason match against the Philadelphia Union during preseason at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, on Friday January 24, 2020. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)

By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United’s 25-player roster for its Champions League game Dec. 16 against Club America in Orlando, Fla. contained no surprises.

Atlanta United trails 3-0 after the first leg of the quarterfinal series was completed in March in Mexico City.

Atlanta United released its 35-man roster on Nov. 20.

Since then, the team announced its season-ending roster moves on Nov. 24 as well as injury updates on goalkeeper Alec Kann and fullback Brooks Lennon, who won’t be available until next year, which made Monday’s release a bit academic.

The 25-man roster is:

Goalkeepers (3): Brad Guzan, Ben Lundgaard* and Brendan Moore.

Defenders (7): George Bello, George Campbell, Franco Escobar, Jack Gurr*, Fernando Meza, Miles Robinson and Anton Walkes.

Midfielders (10): Mo Adams, Ezequiel Barco, Jürgen Damm, Jon Gallagher, Emerson Hyndman, Marcelino Moreno, Jake Mulraney, Eric Remedi, Matheus Rossetto and Tyler Wolff.

Forwards (5): Jackson Conway, Phillip Goodrum*, Adam Jahn, Erik Lopez and Erick Torres.

* contracted to Atlanta United 2.

