Atlanta United’s 25-man roster for Club America is announced

Atlanta United’s 25-player roster for its Champions League game Dec. 16 against Club America in Orlando, Fla. contained no surprises.
Atlanta United trails 3-0 after the first leg of the quarterfinal series was completed in March in Mexico City.
Atlanta United released its 35-man roster on Nov. 20.
Since then, the team announced its season-ending roster moves on Nov. 24 as well as injury updates on goalkeeper Alec Kann and fullback Brooks Lennon, who won’t be available until next year, which made Monday’s release a bit academic.
The 25-man roster is:
Goalkeepers (3): Brad Guzan, Ben Lundgaard* and Brendan Moore.
Defenders (7): George Bello, George Campbell, Franco Escobar, Jack Gurr*, Fernando Meza, Miles Robinson and Anton Walkes.
Midfielders (10): Mo Adams, Ezequiel Barco, Jürgen Damm, Jon Gallagher, Emerson Hyndman, Marcelino Moreno, Jake Mulraney, Eric Remedi, Matheus Rossetto and Tyler Wolff.
Forwards (5): Jackson Conway, Phillip Goodrum*, Adam Jahn, Erik Lopez and Erick Torres.
* contracted to Atlanta United 2.