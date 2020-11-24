Atlanta United lets go Carleton, keeps Bello

Gallagher, in his first action with the first team since being drafted in 2018, scored four goals in 16 appearances.

Escobar, 25, had 16 appearances as a fullback or centerback.

Adams, 24, had 13 appearances in his first consistent action for the team since being acquired in a trade with Chicago last season.

Carleton arguably is the biggest name on the list and an example of the hit-or-miss nature of signing young players. Carleton, a native of Powder Springs, was considered a can’t-miss prospect as a midfielder, one courted by teams in Europe. But Atlanta United secured his signing as a 15-year-old in June 2016. The signing included him appearing in a video of the moment that included team owner Arthur Blank.

That probably was the highlight of his time with the team.

Carleton made only one appearance in 2017 followed by seven more in 2018. He was suspended from team activities before the MLS Cup and the subsequent parade for a breach of team rules that occurred the day before the victory over Portland.

The maturity issues continued the next season when Carleton forgot his passport before the team flew to Toronto for a game. Then manager Frank de Boer said that he needed to improve his professionalism. A few weeks later, de Boer said that Carleton was improving. Carleton has denied that he forgot his passport.

Carleton was sent on a season-long loan to Indy Eleven in USL this season. He made 14 appearances and scored one goal. Carleton’s career with Atlanta United ends with 11 appearances and one assist in 229 minutes of league games.

Torres signed as injury replacement for Josef Martinez. Torres scored one goal in 13 appearances totaling 492 minutes.

Larentowicz, 37, re-signed with Atlanta United each of the past two seasons. He made 19 appearances this season and scored two goals.

Kunga, signed before the 2018 season, never appeared for Atlanta United in a league game. He has spent the past two seasons on loan with different teams in USL.

Castillo, 33 and signed before the 2020 season, made four appearances.

Wyke, 24, made seven appearances, including two starts, this season. He was signed from Atlanta United 2 before the season.

Williams’ line as an Atlanta United player is a total of six minutes and one red card earned in the MLS tournament in Orlando.

Moore never appeared for the team in a league game.

Atlanta United’s roster after Tuesday’s moves:

Goalkeepers (2): Brad Guzan, Alec Kann

Defenders (8): George Bello, George Campbell, Franco Escobar, Brooks Lennon, Fernando Meza, Efrain Morales*, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes.

Midfielders (10): Mo Adams, Ezequiel Barco, Jürgen Damm, Jon Gallagher, Emerson Hyndman, Marcelino Moreno, Jake Mulraney, Eric Remedi, Matheus Rossetto, Tyler Wolff.

Forwards (3): Adam Jahn, Erik Lopez*, Josef Martinez

* - joins First Team effective Jan. 1, 2021