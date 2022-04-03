Atlanta United writing a new theme this season

Manager Gonzalo Pineda and Guzan said Saturday’s result was important, and a testament to the team’s character, because two players, Matheus Rossetto and Ozzie Alonso, had to leave with injuries. Josef Martinez was subbed off midway through the second half because Pineda felt he had given all he could after spending the past week with Venezuela for its World Cup qualifying games. Andrew Gutman, who successfully minimized the effectiveness of Julian Gressel, was noticeably dealing with different injuries. Thiago Almada was making his first start. Moreno went 90 minutes for the first time this season.

The ingredients were there for the team to fall back into 2021 mode.

The team overcame that because of its focus in training, according to Moreno, and the depth of its bench, according to Pineda.

“I think it says a lot about a team that doesn’t give up that last year, I remember we gave up a lot of points at the end of the games,” Pineda said. “And now we’re doing completely the opposite. And that, for me, is a massive achievement. Because it’s not, it’s not something that comes on its own. It’s something that is watched by the players by training very hard until the end of the training session.

“They have to be there with concentration and fighting and competing. And I think sometimes these things happen, like we are scoring these type of goals at the end of the game and it makes me happy because, I mean, those are nice points to achieve at the end of the game.”

