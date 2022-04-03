Marcelino Moreno a surprise as scorer of Atlanta United’s game-winner

Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

It wasn’t the cleanest hit by Moreno. The ball took a deflection before gently rolling into the corner of the goal as stunned players watched.

“A goal is a goal,” captain Brad Guzan said. “I don’t care how it goes in. He’s probably the last person you expect to head (one) in. But listen, again, credit to him to put his head in the mixer and get on the end of it.”

Pineda credited Atlanta United’s assistant coaches, whose focus is offensive and defensive set pieces.

Moreno ran away from his teammates and lifted his jersey over his head to reveal a T-shirt upon which was written “Gracias Dios” (translation: “Thanks God”). Moreno said the shirt was a gift from his wife.

“God is a very important part of my life,” he said.

