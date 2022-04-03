ajc logo
Marcelino Moreno a surprise as scorer of Atlanta United’s game-winner

Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno #10 runs with the ball during the match against D.C. United at Audi Field in Washington, United States on Saturday April 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno #10 runs with the ball during the match against D.C. United at Audi Field in Washington, United States on Saturday April 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- In all of its practice taking corner kicks, Atlanta United never put Marcelino Moreno into the rotation to attack a ball at that spot, according to manager Gonzalo Pineda.

No matter, Moreno created space from his defender, jumped and met Brooks Lennon’s cross to score the winning goal in Saturday’s 1-0 victory against D.C. United at Audi Field.

“This is up to the quality of the service and the amount of repetition we’ve been doing on on that type of process,” Pineda said.

It was Moreno’s first goal and Lennon’s first assist this season. The team (3-1-1) has secured seven points with goals in stoppage time in its past three games. Moreno was the eighth Atlanta United player to score this season.

“I just knew that the ball could get there,” Moreno said. “You know, Brooks is really good at delivering those balls into the box so I just had a feeling that it might get there.”

Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

It wasn’t the cleanest hit by Moreno. The ball took a deflection before gently rolling into the corner of the goal as stunned players watched.

“A goal is a goal,” captain Brad Guzan said. “I don’t care how it goes in. He’s probably the last person you expect to head (one) in. But listen, again, credit to him to put his head in the mixer and get on the end of it.”

Pineda credited Atlanta United’s assistant coaches, whose focus is offensive and defensive set pieces.

Moreno ran away from his teammates and lifted his jersey over his head to reveal a T-shirt upon which was written “Gracias Dios” (translation: “Thanks God”). Moreno said the shirt was a gift from his wife.

“God is a very important part of my life,” he said.

