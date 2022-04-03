Marcelino Moreno a surprise as scorer of Atlanta United’s game-winner

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- In all of its practice taking corner kicks, Atlanta United never put Marcelino Moreno into the rotation to attack a ball at that spot, according to manager Gonzalo Pineda.
No matter, Moreno created space from his defender, jumped and met Brooks Lennon’s cross to score the winning goal in Saturday’s 1-0 victory against D.C. United at Audi Field.
“This is up to the quality of the service and the amount of repetition we’ve been doing on on that type of process,” Pineda said.
It was Moreno’s first goal and Lennon’s first assist this season. The team (3-1-1) has secured seven points with goals in stoppage time in its past three games. Moreno was the eighth Atlanta United player to score this season.
“I just knew that the ball could get there,” Moreno said. “You know, Brooks is really good at delivering those balls into the box so I just had a feeling that it might get there.”
Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
It wasn’t the cleanest hit by Moreno. The ball took a deflection before gently rolling into the corner of the goal as stunned players watched.
“A goal is a goal,” captain Brad Guzan said. “I don’t care how it goes in. He’s probably the last person you expect to head (one) in. But listen, again, credit to him to put his head in the mixer and get on the end of it.”
Pineda credited Atlanta United’s assistant coaches, whose focus is offensive and defensive set pieces.
Moreno ran away from his teammates and lifted his jersey over his head to reveal a T-shirt upon which was written “Gracias Dios” (translation: “Thanks God”). Moreno said the shirt was a gift from his wife.
“God is a very important part of my life,” he said.
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
-
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3
April 2 Atlanta United 1 D.C. United 0
April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., Peachtree TV
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
About the Author