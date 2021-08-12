Atlanta United tried to apply what it has learned to hiring Pineda

“He doesn’t need to get up to speed,” Eales said.

The club wanted someone who knows success. Pineda helped Seattle win the Supporters’ Shield as a player, and the team went to three MLS Cups while he was an assistant, winning one.

“They’ve had a great culture and great success for a long periods of time,” Eales said.

Lastly, and Eales said it’s the most important, the club wanted someone who shares the same values espoused by owner Arthur Blank. So, Pineda met face-to-face with most everyone, including with Blank on his yacht somewhere near Alaska. Because of COVID-19 and travel restrictions, face-to-face interviews when Heinze was being vetted were difficult and sometimes impossible.

“We want to get the wins, the trophies,” Eales said. “We are all greedy. We don’t want just trophies. We want to play a certain style. Of utmost importance is character. It’s not just on the pitch. It’s off the pitch. It’s about a number of aspects and factors. When we weighed that all up, we were delighted to get Gonzalo.”

There are other factors, as well.

Pineda continually referenced the importance of the team’s supporters Thursday. He said he wants the players to compete with a passion that reflects the energy of the team’s fans. Connecting with the supporters is something that Heinze didn’t do, and that de Boer tried to do but was unsuccessful.

A native of Mexico who speaks English very well, Pineda can connect with the large number of South American players on the roster, as well as those from the U.S. and countries in Europe.

Pineda also understand the importance of the media, Eales said. Between ending his playing career and starting his coaching career, Pineda worked in broadcasting as an analyst. Heinze didn’t care much about the media.

“We feel that Gonzalo ticks all those boxes,” Eales said.

