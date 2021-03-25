Atlanta United to sell limited tickets for April 13 Champions League game

Atlanta United will put on sale approximately 1,500 tickets for its Champions League match against Alajuelense on April 13 at Kennesaw State’s Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
The tickets will be offered to the team’s season-ticket holders who opted in for any potential limited seating capacity matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The team doesn’t have a date yet that the tickets will go on sale.
Kennesaw State’s stadium has a capacity of 8,318.
The team is finalizing details with the league and local authorities regarding setting capacity for league matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team hopes to announce a decision within the next two weeks.
Atlanta United will open its league season at Orlando on April 17. Its first home game will be against Chicago at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 24.