Atlanta United sells out of 2021 MLS season tickets

The team has announced just one home league game -- against Chicago at 8 p.m. on April 24 -- because most of the remainder of the 34-game schedule has yet to be released by the league. It is expected next week.

To try to maintain the health and safety of supporters, players and others during the COVID pandemic, seating for at least the first league game will be limited capacity, similar to the home games at the end of the 2021 season. The total number of spectators for the limited capacity games has not been established. The team is working with local, state and league authorities to set that total.

Once the schedule is released and safety guidelines approved, in order to maintain social distancing during the limited capacity games, the team will be reaching out to season-ticket holders to learn how many plan on attending. If demand is short of or meets supply, seating will be assigned as close to possible to the purchaser’s original price point. If demand exceeds supply, there will be two paths for purchasers: choose seats at a lower price point and receive a credit for the difference in cost. For example, if you purchased a ticket for $30 but want to move to an area where the price is $20, you will receive a $10 credit. The second option is the team will randomly select purchasers and reassign them to new seats within their price point.

“We want to be open, honest and transparent with our supporters,” Griggs said. “Random is the most equitable way to do it.”

Those not interested in coming back during limited capacity will receive a full-value credit for games either later this season, potential playoff matches this season or for games next season.

For those who do plan to attend games during limited capacity, the team will not require proof of vaccination but will require masks for persons 2 years and older.

Neither employees working during the games nor vendors will be required to be vaccinated. Those who work in close contact with players, technical staff or around people who aren’t wearing masks will be required to complete the COVID testing regiment established last season. Others who aren’t working in close contact will be required to maintain social distance, wear masks, wash hands and follow the guidelines established last season when the stadium was re-opened.

Atlanta United players have not been vaccinated by the team.

As for the team’s Champions League against Alajuelense at Kennesaw State on April 13, Griggs said the team is working with state and local authorities on if supporters will be allowed into the stadium. She said they are close to a resolution and hope to make an announcement within the next two weeks.