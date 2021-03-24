Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule is out, and it’s tough

The team will play only two teams from the Western Conference, at Seattle on May 23 and at home against LAFC on Aug. 25, and won’t play expansion-side Austin.

Atlanta United will play Orlando, which made the playoffs for the first time last season, three times, twice on the road at once at home; Montreal, which made the playoffs last season, three times, twice on the road (which may be played at a site to be determined because of international travel and COVID-19 restrictions) and once at home; and Cincinnati three times, twice on the road in its new stadium and once at home.

It will play rebuilt Inter Miami three times, twice at home and once on the road; Toronto, which made the playoffs last season three times, including twice at home and once on the road (which may also be at a site TBD); Nashville, which made the playoffs last season, three times, twice at home and once on the road.

It will play MLS champ Columbus, Philadelphia, NYCFC, the New York Red Bulls, Chicago, New England and D.C. United twice in home-and-home series.

Philadelphia, NYCFC, the Red Bulls and New England made the expanded playoffs last season.

The team will play on short rest (four or less days from one game to next) at least 14 times, starting with the season opener because the team is scheduled to host Alajuelense in the second leg of its Champions League series April 13. Because of the congested international schedule this summer, which includes breaks in June and October, the league schedule is composed of 23 weeks. The roughest stretch may be June 20-27 when it plays Philadelphia on June 20, NYCFC on June 23 and the Red Bulls on June 27.

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule:

April 17 at Orlando, 3 p.m., UniMas

April 24 vs. Chicago Fire, 8 p.m., Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Southeast

May 1 at New England, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 9 at Inter Miami, 1 p.m., ABC

May 15 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 23 at Seattle, 4:30 p.m., Fox

May 29 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 20 vs. Philadelphia, 2 p.m., ESPN

June 23 at NYCFC (at Red Bull Arena), TBD, BSSO/BSSE

June 27 vs. New York Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at Chicago, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 8 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. New England, 5 p.m., ESPN

July 21 at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FS1

July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC

July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, B7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE