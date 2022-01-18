Atlanta United signs Wiley to Homegrown deal

Wiley, 17 years old, is a left back who recently played for the U.S. Under-20 national team. He played in 22 games for Atlanta United 2 last season, logging 1,877 minutes, which was fifth-most on the team. He had 71 crosses, 33 key passes and two assists. He has 33 appearances for Atlanta United 2 in the past two seasons.

Wiley joins a group of left backs that includes George Bello, a target of clubs in Europe, and Andrew Gutman, who spent the past season on loan with the New York Red Bulls.