Atlanta United signs Wiley to Homegrown deal

Atlanta United announced early Tuesday that it signed Academy player Caleb Wiley to a Homegrown contract.
Wiley, 17 years old, is a left back who recently played for the U.S. Under-20 national team. He played in 22 games for Atlanta United 2 last season, logging 1,877 minutes, which was fifth-most on the team. He had 71 crosses, 33 key passes and two assists. He has 33 appearances for Atlanta United 2 in the past two seasons.
Wiley joins a group of left backs that includes George Bello, a target of clubs in Europe, and Andrew Gutman, who spent the past season on loan with the New York Red Bulls.
Wiley is a member of Atlanta’s Under-12 class in the first year of its academy. He played at Dekalb Decatur YMCA.
Other Homegrown signings on the roster include fullback Bello, centerbacks George Campbell, Bryce Washington and Efrain Morales, midfielders Machop Chol and Tyler Wolff and striker Jackson Conway. Past Homegrown signings who are no longer with the team include Andrew Carleton, Patrick Okonkwo, Chris Goslin and Lagos Kunga.
Atlanta United’s roster:
Goalkeepers (3): Dylan Castanheira, Justin Garces and Brad Guzan.
Defenders (12): Mikey Ambrose, Bello, George Campbell, Alex De John, Alan Franco, Gutman, Ronald Hernandez, Brooks Lennon, Efrain Morales, Miles Robinson, Bryce Washington and Caleb Wiley.
Midfielders (11): Osvaldo Alonso, Ezequiel Barco, Jürgen Damm, Emerson Hyndman, Franco Ibarra, Marcelino Moreno, Jake Mulraney, Matheus Rossetto, Amar Sejdic, Santiago Sosa and Tyler Wolff.
Forwards (5): Luiz Araújo, Machop Chol, Jackson Conway, Erik López and Josef Martínez.
