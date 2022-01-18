Pineda, Barco not with Atlanta United on first day of camp

Manager Gonzalo Pineda isn’t with the team because he is in health and safety protocols, as is fullback Mikey Ambrose, midfielder Matheus Rossetto and draft pick Erik Centeno.

Attacking midfielder Ezequiel Barco and striker Erik Lopez have permission to report at a later date. Both reportedly are being pursued for loans by clubs in South America. Barco is of interest to two clubs in Brazil. Lopez reportedly is being loaned to Banfield in Argentina.