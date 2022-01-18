Pineda, Barco not with Atlanta United on first day of camp

Atlanta United started its first training camp for the 2022 MLS season Tuesday without its manager and several key players.
Manager Gonzalo Pineda isn’t with the team because he is in health and safety protocols, as is fullback Mikey Ambrose, midfielder Matheus Rossetto and draft pick Erik Centeno.
Attacking midfielder Ezequiel Barco and striker Erik Lopez have permission to report at a later date. Both reportedly are being pursued for loans by clubs in South America. Barco is of interest to two clubs in Brazil. Lopez reportedly is being loaned to Banfield in Argentina.
Additionally, winger Jake Mulraney is working to secure his green card and isn’t with the team.
Centerback Miles Robinson and fullbacks George Bello and Brooks Lennon are with the U.S. men’s national team at its camp in Arizona.
Midfielders Emerson Hyndman and Santiago Sosa are completing rehab and not participating in team activities yet.
