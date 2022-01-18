Hamburger icon
Pineda, Barco not with Atlanta United on first day of camp

Sept. 18, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda, right, talks with forward Luis Araujo (19) during the second half of their match against D.C. United at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Sept. 18, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda, right, talks with forward Luis Araujo (19) during the second half of their match against D.C. United at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta United started its first training camp for the 2022 MLS season Tuesday without its manager and several key players.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda isn’t with the team because he is in health and safety protocols, as is fullback Mikey Ambrose, midfielder Matheus Rossetto and draft pick Erik Centeno.

Attacking midfielder Ezequiel Barco and striker Erik Lopez have permission to report at a later date. Both reportedly are being pursued for loans by clubs in South America. Barco is of interest to two clubs in Brazil. Lopez reportedly is being loaned to Banfield in Argentina.

Additionally, winger Jake Mulraney is working to secure his green card and isn’t with the team.

Centerback Miles Robinson and fullbacks George Bello and Brooks Lennon are with the U.S. men’s national team at its camp in Arizona.

Midfielders Emerson Hyndman and Santiago Sosa are completing rehab and not participating in team activities yet.

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

