Atlanta United may change formations against Cincinnati on Saturday

Deila tweaked that belief by saying that he might use two fullbacks as centerbacks and go with a five-man back line. It’s a formation that Atlanta United hasn’t used in its first four matches, but one that it used frequently toward the end of last season.

Those fullbacks-turned-centerbacks could be Hernandez and Matthew Edwards, with Brooks Lennon and Pedro Amador playing as wingbacks. Or Lennon and Amador could become centerbacks, with Saba Lobjanidze and Xande Silva playing as wingbacks.

“It’s most important that we are aware of what we can do inside the games, also not only how we start, but also how we can adapt inside the games,” Deila said. “And I think we are ready for that.”

What Deila wants to see is the team giving up fewer chances in the second halves of matches. He said the team is surrendering too many. It gave up a goal in the 88th minute to lose to Miami 2-1 last week. It almost lost to Montreal in the season opener because he said they gave up too many late chances.

It’s not all on the defense. He said the offense needs to be consistent for 90 minutes, too.

“We concede eight goal chances against Miami,” he said. “That’s way too much, and that’s because we lose the ball in the easy situations. I sit afterward and think we should have something after this game. So that’s the frustration for me. I need to be impatient/patient. And that is very difficult sometimes.”

Other updates. Midfielder Mateusz Klich should be available for Saturday’s match. He missed the last match because of a quad injury. He will be needed because Slisz and Fortune will be missing. Striker Jamal Thiare (quadriceps) and winger Edwin Mosquera (ankle) likely will be out several weeks, Deila said. Mosquera suffered his injury in the final seconds of the Miami match.

Centerback and former Atlanta United player Miles Robinson returned to Cincinnati’s training Thursday. Striker Kevin Denkey (Togo) will not be available.

Referees. Rosendo Mendoza will be the referee Saturday. He will be assisted by Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho and Mike Nickerson, with Matthew Corrigan as the fourth official, Jose Carlos Rivero as the VAR, and Craig Lowry as the AVAR.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple

March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple