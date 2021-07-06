Atlanta United injury updates for Nashville

Atlanta United manager Gabriel Heinze was cryptic Tuesday when asked if a few of the team’s missing players will return in time for Thursday’s game at Nashville.
He said that striker Josef Martinez is training by himself. Martinez, though vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 while with the Venezuelan national team at the Copa America. Heinze didn’t say if Martinez will be available for Thursday’s game.
Heinze said that Santiago Sosa, who missed last week’s 3-0 loss at Chicago, was doing better after not recovering well from the previous 0-0 draw with the Red Bulls, and that centerback Alan Franco is still recovering. Franco also missed the game at Chicago.
The statuses of all three players are important because the team will be without goalkeeper Brad Guzan, centerback Miles Robinson and fullback George Bello, who were named to the U.S. team that is scheduled to compete in the Gold Cup, and midfielder Ezequiel Barco, who was named to the Argentina team that is scheduled to compete in the Olympics in Tokyo. The team also is without injured midfielder Franco Ibarra, who is expected to miss the next 2-4 weeks.
Atlanta United is winless in its past six games and been shut out in its past three. Martinez, who has two goals, has played in seven of the team’s 11 games.
Heinze said he has never experienced anything resembling the number of Atlanta United players who are expected to miss games over the next few weeks because of injuries are call-ups.
