Atlanta United injury updates for Nashville

He said that striker Josef Martinez is training by himself. Martinez, though vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 while with the Venezuelan national team at the Copa America. Heinze didn’t say if Martinez will be available for Thursday’s game.

Heinze said that Santiago Sosa, who missed last week’s 3-0 loss at Chicago, was doing better after not recovering well from the previous 0-0 draw with the Red Bulls, and that centerback Alan Franco is still recovering. Franco also missed the game at Chicago.