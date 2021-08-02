Ezequiel Barco available for Atlanta United against Montreal

Ezequiel Barco will be available for selection for Atlanta United for Wednesday’s MLS game at Montreal, interim manager Rob Valentino said Monday. However, fullback Brooks Lennon, winger Jake Mulraney and midfielder Franco Ibarra will not be available because of injuries.
Barco has missed the past five games because he was with Argentina competing in the Olympics.
“He’s back, he trained today, he looks pretty good,” Valentino said. “We want to do right by the kid and make sure he’s in a good spot.”
Atlanta United is winless in its past 11 games and trails the seventh-place team, Montreal, by eight points in the Eastern Conference for the final playoff spot.
Having Barco back will give the team a bit more of individual magic, centerback Anton Walkes said.
“Some of this stuff can win us games, if he can contribute the way he does that can change the tide for us,” Walkes said. “It’s like a new signing.”
Lennon left Saturday’s 3-2 loss at Orlando with what looked like a groin team. Valentino didn’t want to say what he injury was when asked on Monday. Atlanta United also will play Saturday at Columbus.
Valentino said Ibarra is progressing but is a “little bit away.”
Also out for Atlanta United are midfielder Emerson Hyndman and Mo Adams.
Centerback Miles Robinson, fullback George Bello and goalkeeper Brad Guzan finished the Gold Cup with the U.S. team on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Mexico.
