Robinson lifts U.S. to Gold Cup win over Mexico

Miles Robinson scored the game-winning, Gold Cup-winning goal for the U.S. men’s national soccer team in a 1-0 victory over Mexico in Las Vegas on Sunday.
Robinson, a centerback for Atlanta United, scored the winner on a header in the 118th minute on a free kick hit by Kellyn Acosta. Robinson outjumped his mark to head the pass down into the ground 6 yards from goal. It was Robinson’s third goal in his ninth appearance for the U.S.
“I don’t really know what happened,” Robinson told a sideline reporter for FS1, which broadcast the Gold Cup, after the game. “I’m having some crazy emotions. I’m just happy we got the ‘W’. I knew if I got a half-step I could finish one.
“I’m ready to celebrate.”
Robinson was arguably the most valuable player for the U.S. in the tournament with dominating performances on defenses throughout. He played every minute for the U.S. in the tournament.
Coincidentally, the goal came against Mexico manager Gerardo Martino, who managed Robinson at Atlanta United from 2017-19. Despite being the team’s first draft pick, selected No. 2 from Syracuse in 2017, Robinson never appeared in a league game under Martino. To be fair, the team had Michael Parkhust, one of the best defenders in MLS history, and Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, an MLS defender of the year candidate in 2018.
Robinson wasn’t the only standout with ties to Atlanta who played for the U.S. on Sunday. Atlanta United fullback George Bello, a native of Douglasville, made his second start for the U.S. in the tournament. He was subbed out in the second half after a solid performance. Shaq Moore, a native of Powder Spring who plays in Spain, came on as a second half sub.