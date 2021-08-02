Robinson lifts U.S. to Gold Cup win over Mexico

Robinson, a centerback for Atlanta United, scored the winner on a header in the 118th minute on a free kick hit by Kellyn Acosta. Robinson outjumped his mark to head the pass down into the ground 6 yards from goal. It was Robinson’s third goal in his ninth appearance for the U.S.

“I don’t really know what happened,” Robinson told a sideline reporter for FS1, which broadcast the Gold Cup, after the game. “I’m having some crazy emotions. I’m just happy we got the ‘W’. I knew if I got a half-step I could finish one.