Atlanta United injury report vs. Columbus

July 4, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon (11) attempts a shot during the second half against the Columbus Crew at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday, July 24, 2021 in Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Credit: Jason Getz

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

Atlanta United centerback Miles Robinson will be available for the team in Saturday’s MLS game at Columbus, interim manager Rob Valentino said on Friday.

Robinson wasn’t a part of the team for Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at Montreal. He had only recently arrived after helping the U.S. win the Gold Cup. Robinson played every minute of every game in that tournament. George Campbell played in place of Robinson against Montreal.

Striker Josef Martinez is not available because of the red card for violent conduct he received against Montreal. Valentino said there were conversations about appealing the red card but he didn’t say if the club followed through. Martinez is listed as out on the game notes.

Valentino said that fullback Brooks Lennon will not be available because of an injury sustained two games ago. Ronald Hernandez played in place of Lennon against Montreal.

Also listed out for the Five Stripes are Emerson Hyndman, Mo Adams and Franco Ibarra. Jake Mulraney is listed as questionable.

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1

May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0

June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0

July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

July 21 Atlanta United 1, Cincinnati 1

July 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 2

Aug. 4 Atlanta United 2, Montreal 2

Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

