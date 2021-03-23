Atlanta United 2′s Glass takes Aberdeen job

Atlanta United’s players and members of the front office consistently praised Glass for his work ethic and preparation.

“It is a real honor to be named Aberdeen FC manager,” Glass said in a statement posted by Aberdeen. “Since my retirement from playing, I have been focused on becoming the best coach I can be with the aim of being in a position to secure an opportunity such as this.

“Having worked with a number of esteemed managers and coaches in the game, my football education has been extensive and my time with Atlanta United 2 has afforded me the chance to develop some exciting young players and hone my coaching skills.”

Glass, a 44-year-old native of Scotland, started his professional playing career at Aberdeen in 1994. He made 112 appearances and scored eight goals for the club until leaving in 1998. His playing career included appearances for Newcastle United, Watford, Hibernian and Dunfermline Athletic.

Glass was appointed Atlanta United 2′s manager in January 2019. The team went 9-17-8 as Glass was forced to manage an ever-rotating roster. However, he was able to develop talents such as George Bello with the 2s and Jon Gallagher with Atlanta United last season.

Aberdeen is fourth in the Premiership with 49 points from 33 games. Its next game is against St. Johnstone on April 10.

“His winning mentality, having been mentored in the ‘Aberdeen Way’ from an early age by the likes of Teddy Scott, Alex Smith and Willie Miller, and desire to embrace the club’s strategy were key factors in our decision,” Cormack said in the statement. “He is committed to an exciting, attacking style of football and maximizing our player budget so we can get the best out of, and right balance between, experienced players and, crucially, developing and playing young first team players.”