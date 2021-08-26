2 Atlanta United players called up by U.S. for World Cup qualifiers

Atlanta United centerback Miles Robinson and fullback George Bello were called into the U.S. men’s national team for next week’s World Cup qualifying games.
Manager Gregg Berhalter’s team was released by the United States Soccer Federation Thursday.
The U.S. will play at El Salvador on Sept. 2, vs. Canada on Sept. 5 and at Honduras on Sept. 8. It remains to be seen if the players will re-join Atlanta United for its MLS game against Orlando on Sept. 10.
This marks the second time this summer that the two players were called up by Berhalter. Both were key players in the U.S. winning the Gold Cup by defeating Mexico on Aug. 1. Robinson has nine appearances for the U.S. Bello has three. With one more appearance, Bello will be cap-tied to the U.S. He is eligible to play for Nigeria.
Among the centerbacks Robinson will be competing against are John Brooks, James Sands, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman, who is a native of Lawrenceville.
Among the left backs that Bello will be competing against are Sergino Dest, DeAndre Yedlin and Antonee Robinson.
Bello and Robinson won’t join the camp until after Saturday’s game against Nashville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Both players were named to the MLS All-Star team and helped defeat a team of Mexican All-Stars on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Credit: MLS
On Wednesday, striker Josef Martinez and fullback Ronald Hernandez were called up by Venezuela for its qualifying games against Argentina on Sept. 2, Peru on Sept. 5 and Paraguay on Sept. 9.
The U.S. team (appearances/goals)
GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 7/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 23/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 7/0).
DEFENDERS (10): George Bello (Atlanta United; 3/0), John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 43/3), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 11/1), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 6/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 45/1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 12/0), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 9/3), James Sands (New York City FC; 6/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR; 64/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 17/2).
MIDFIELDERS (5): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 37/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 14/1), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 29/7), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 24/7), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 25/0).
FORWARDS (8): Brenden Aaronson (RB Salzburg/AUT; 7/3), Konrad de la Fuente (Olympique Marseille/FRA; 1/0), Jordan Pefok (BSC Young Boys/SUI; 6/1), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; 0/0), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 38/16), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 8/4), Josh Sargent (Norwich City/ENG; 16/5), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 13/1).
