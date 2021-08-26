2 Atlanta United players called up by U.S. for World Cup qualifiers

This marks the second time this summer that the two players were called up by Berhalter. Both were key players in the U.S. winning the Gold Cup by defeating Mexico on Aug. 1. Robinson has nine appearances for the U.S. Bello has three. With one more appearance, Bello will be cap-tied to the U.S. He is eligible to play for Nigeria.

Among the centerbacks Robinson will be competing against are John Brooks, James Sands, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman, who is a native of Lawrenceville.