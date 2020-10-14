Atlanta to host NCAA men’s basketball regional in 2025

Atlanta won the bid to host the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Regional, including the Sweet 16 and Elite 8, at State Farm Arena in 2025, the Atlanta Sports Council announced Wednesday.
Georgia Tech will serve as the host institution for the games.
The proposal was submitted in February. Atlanta was to host this year’s Final Four in April at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are thrilled to work with the NCAA and the city of Atlanta again to bring the Men’s Division I Regional Basketball games back in 2025,” Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council, said in a statement. “After the unfortunate cancellation of this year’s Final Four, we are thrilled to bring a key part of the NCAA Tournament back to metro Atlanta. We are thankful for our partners at the Atlanta Visitors Convention Bureau, Georgia Tech and State Farm Arena for assisting us in creating another successful bid to bring a premier sporting event here.”