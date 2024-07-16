Zaccharie Risacher to suit up for full Hawks summer league slate

In two summer league games, Risacher has averaged 14.5 points, five rebounds and two assists per game.

He has made several sound decisions as he has adapted to the speed of the NBA game, while limiting himself to only one turnover per game. He has not shot the ball efficiently, though. He’s made only 39.3% of his 14 field goals per game, while making only 25% of his 3-point attempts.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Hawks

“The good thing for Zacch is he’s been a pro,” Nored said. “So he has been exposed to things that we’re doing here, and so the transition has been seamless so far for him. But there’s definitely going to be times where, he has a turn a couple of turnovers, as we all do, and it’ll just be about getting back to his roots.”

Risacher mentioned some of the differences between the European game and the NBA that he anticipated needing time to adjust to before summer league. He mentioned that the NBA courts are bigger than those in Europe and that the 3-point line is a little further away.

But the Hawks rookie will continue to work on the adjustments as the team looks to build on with three games remaining at summer league.

The Hawks play the Lakers on Wednesday before they face the Bulls on Friday. They’ll then have wait to learn their final opponent since it’s unlikely they play in the championship game.