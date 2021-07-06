‘We are fortunate to have him:’ Hawks owner Ressler on McMillan, coaching change

Caption Hawks general manager and president Travis Schlenk (left) and owner Tony Ressler take in the scene as Hawks star Trae Young takes the court for warmups before playing the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com” Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

At the time of Pierce’s departure, the Hawks were No. 11 in the Eastern Conference standings, one game out of the play-in tournament. They surged in the second half and nabbed the No. 5 seed.

The timing of Pierce’s firing was a bit odd, as he had coached practice and addressed the media earlier that day, and just two games remained before the All-Star break. The Hawks were in the middle of a road trip.

Ressler addressed that, as well: “I wish I could remember the coaching practice question or the timing, but I know this. The franchise was 14-20. And as I think we said, and I certainly believed, that we were a far better team than 14-20. I don’t think there was a view that I was able to find in our organization from a player, from a front office person, from an executive, from a fan, I don’t think anyone expected 14-20, myself included. And we felt a change was absolutely needed… I do know, the concept of having it before the All-Star break and having that period of time to adjust and decompress, I thought that was important.

“I should say, (general manager Travis Schlenk) and his front office felt that was important. So the timing of pre-All-Star, but we felt, no, we didn’t feel, we knew a change was going to be required so that our franchise could live up to what we thought it was capable of. Our team. And we stand by that decision. I’m not sure it could ever be done as appropriately and as effectively (as you’d want); firing people is always hard, especially people that mean and attempt and try their best.

“But firing is just hard in (this business), in every business, this is not a unique case, but we knew a change was required. We knew not just a new voice in the locker room, we knew we needed to make a change. We saw that. And this season with this team, we just felt we could be doing much more, and I’m going to argue as hard as it was, I stand by the decision and I think it was best for our franchise, and best for the overall organization.”