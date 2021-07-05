Hawks reach agreement with Nate McMillan to continue as coach

There are still some details to work out, and it will likely be made official soon, per Schlenk.

McMillan took over as interim coach, replacing Lloyd Pierce, on March 1 and oversaw a gigantic turnaround, transforming the Hawks from 14-20 to winning two games in the Eastern Conference Finals. Schlenk and McMillan had agreed not to discuss McMillan’s future with the franchise until after the season, which came after the Hawks’ Game 6 loss to the Bucks Saturday.