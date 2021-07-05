Hawks reach agreement with Nate McMillan to continue as coach

In a long-expected move, there is an agreement in principle for Nate McMillan to be the next Hawks head coach, GM Travis Schlenk said Monday.
There are still some details to work out, and it will likely be made official soon, per Schlenk.
McMillan took over as interim coach, replacing Lloyd Pierce, on March 1 and oversaw a gigantic turnaround, transforming the Hawks from 14-20 to winning two games in the Eastern Conference Finals. Schlenk and McMillan had agreed not to discuss McMillan’s future with the franchise until after the season, which came after the Hawks’ Game 6 loss to the Bucks Saturday.
“From the first day when he took over as interim head coach, we both kind of made the decision that we were going to get to the end of the season before we talked,” Schlenk said. “The season obviously ended the other day and we started talking with his agents yesterday and came to a deal this morning.”
