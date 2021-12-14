Trae Young reflects on defensive breakdowns in Monday loss to Rockets

“There’s a couple of plays in the fourth quarter,” Young said when asked about plays he wished he had back. “I let D.J. (Augustine) get a back-door cut. There was one offensive rebound I let (David) Nwaba get. Those are two plays I wish I could get back.”

The offensive rebound that Nwaba beat Young to resulted in him tipping the ball in cut the Hawks lead to six with 5:57 to go in the fourth quarter. The score was 114-108, and this started a Rockets run that gave them the lead in the fourth quarter.

When Augustine beat Young with a back-door cut, that score cut the Hawks’ lead to one point, at 119-118 with 3:49 to go in the fourth quarter.