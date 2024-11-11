Trae Young out for Tuesday’s Hawks-Celtics matchup

They have also been without Bogdan Bogdanovic, who has often given them a strong secondary ballhandler due right hamstring tendinopathy.

The Hawks have struggled in the minutes without Young on the floor despite handling those minutes by committee.

The Hawks are a plus-8.9 points per 100 possessions played and they’re able to knock down 1.2% more corner 3s when Young is on the court versus off. They’re also able to get out in transition off of live rebounds after getting a stop when he’s on versus when he’s not.

They’ve turned to two-way guard Keaton Wallace as their primary ballhandler when Young goes to the bench. While Wallace has given them some strong minutes in bursts, it hasn’t been enough to sustain the production the team needs.

They also have guard Dyson Daniels, who has logged most of his minutes at shooting guard and just 7% of his minutes as the team’s point guard. On top of that, Daniels has often had his hands full on the defensive end and the Hawks haven’t been able to capitalize on his ability to create for others.