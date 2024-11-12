Breaking: U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is pressuring Nikema Williams to step down as party chair, officials say
Three key injured Hawks are progressing toward returns

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) goes between Philadelphia 76ers' Caleb Martin (16) and Andre Drummond (5) for a shot. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

By
48 minutes ago

The Hawks could get some relief from the injury bug soon.

The team will reevaluate guards Bogdan Bogdanovic (nonsurgical procedure, right hamstring) and Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation) one week earlier than originally announced. On Tuesday ahead of its game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, the team announced several injury updates.

In addition to the news on Bogdanovic and Bufkin, the Hawks announced that forward Vit Krejci (right adductor strain) is also progressing through his rehabilitation and will be reevaluated in approximately one week.

However, two-way guard/forward Seth Lundy (sprained left ankle) will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks.

The Hawks did not provide a medical update on guard Trae Young, who they ruled out of Tuesday’s game against the Celtics.

