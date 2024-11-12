Three key injured Hawks are progressing toward returns

The Hawks could get some relief from the injury bug soon.

The team will reevaluate guards Bogdan Bogdanovic (nonsurgical procedure, right hamstring) and Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation) one week earlier than originally announced. On Tuesday ahead of its game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, the team announced several injury updates.

In addition to the news on Bogdanovic and Bufkin, the Hawks announced that forward Vit Krejci (right adductor strain) is also progressing through his rehabilitation and will be reevaluated in approximately one week.