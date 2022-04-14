Status of John Collins for elimination play-in game remains unclear

The status of John Collins for Friday night’s play-in tournament game remained uncertain as of Thursday morning.
The Hawks power forward did “a little moving around” and some 4-on-4 on-court work Thursday, according to coach Nate McMillan. There was no media observation period of practice. Most of the Hawks had a lengthy film session.
“We’ll see how he feels after that,” McMillan said.
Collins is battling two injuries – a right ring-finger sprain and a right foot strain (with a plantar fascia tear). He hasn’t played since March 11, missing the final 16 games of the regular season and Wednesday’s 132-103 win over the Hornets in a play-in tournament game.
The official injury report is due at 5 p.m. Thursday ahead of Friday’s game.
Collins is the Hawks second-leading scorer at 16.2 points per game and rebounder at 7.8 rebounds per game.
The Hawks play at the Cavaliers in the final play-in tournament game. With a win, the Hawks would advance to the playoffs to face the No. 1-seed Heat in a seven-game series that would begin Sunday. With a loss, the Hawks would be eliminated. Getting Collins back would be a big boost for the Hawks against a much-bigger Cavaliers team.
About the Author