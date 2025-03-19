Rookie Zaccharie Risacher thriving in the environment built for him by the Hawks

They’ve also tried to measure his success, not in what the box score says, but rather how he progresses from game to game and the level of consistency. While that’s not how Risacher or the Hawks judge his success, the box score, as well as plenty of other stats, have provided evidence of his consistent production.

He has adjusted to the pace of the game, the size and athletic ability of NBA players, as well as the workload of a consistent rotational player. Risacher has scored in double figures in 16 of his past 21 games, and he has averaged 14.4 points per game while making 45.4% of his 3-point shots over the past 22 games.

Risacher, who doesn’t turn 20 until April 8, tied Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) for third in NBA history among teenagers with the most games with 20 or more points scored and five-plus 3-pointers made, according to Stat Mamba. Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (8) and Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (5) are the others.

“He should be, in my eyes, and I’m not saying it because I’m biased, but I think (he) should be Rookie of the Year,” Young said. “What he’s been doing this year, he’s been thrown into the fire as a starter. You put him up against some of the guys in the running. I think his numbers speak for himself, too.

“So he’s just not even focused on that. And that’s the best part about it. And we’re kind of, we’re kind of making it easy for him to just focus on the game, focus himself and having fun and having games like tonight, and just letting it loose and letting it fly.”

That’s the affirmation the rookie has been proud to see. But the reigning Rookie of the Month refuses to take the sole credit for what he has accomplished so far in his first year in the NBA.

“I feel like every game I feel more comfortable. I’m able to learn like every possession,” Risacher said. “Honestly, it’s a new environment. I got great teammates, too. They helped me a lot on the court and off the court, and I’m just in great condition to learn, with, like, the coaches, my teammates, the organization. We’re playing a lot of games, so it’s like it’s great for young player like me to be able to compete every night with those guys.”

Though the Hawks are a young team, those young players have several years of experience. That meant that Risacher would not automatically start for the Hawks, as do most No. 1 overall picks, who often go to teams rebuilding their franchises.

Of course, things changed, and Risacher has started in 60 of the 62 games he has played his rookie season. But he doesn’t rank in the top 10 in average minutes per game among rookies. Of those players in the top 10, only one rookie has played on a team expected to make a postseason appearance.

“I think the biggest thing for Zacch is to, embrace the minutes that he’s in the game,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “And he’s done that. He played a pretty good game (Tuesday night). So, his development is going to be fun to watch. And again, I think a lot of it, it’s not just his talent, but it’s his approach and his mentality. And if he continues to do that, he’s just continue to get better. A lot of times people refer to like a ‘ceiling,’ and Zacch is someone we feel has a high ceiling. As I mentioned before that’s related to his competitiveness, his passion and his hard work.”