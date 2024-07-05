Risacher, Bufkin, Gueye headline Hawks’ Summer League roster

The Hawks have finalized their roster for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
The roster will be headlined by this year’s No. 1 overall draft pick Zaccharie Risacher, as well as last year’s first-round pick Kobe Bufkin.
The team also confirmed that Mo Gueye and Dylan Windler will play this year, while Seth Lundy will miss the tournament. Lundy had surgery to remove a bone spur earlier this summer, but is expected to be ready to participate in training camp.
The Hawks will open Summer League play against No. 2 overall pick Alexandre Sarr and the Wizards on July 12. Two days later, they take on the Spurs, who will not have Victor Wembanyama because of his Team France commitments for the Olympics.
Each team plays at least five games, with the first four games taking place July 12-19. The top four teams based on winning percentage will advance to the playoffs. The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoff will play a fifth game either July 20 or July 21.
Hawks Summer League schedule
July 12 vs. Wizards, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
July 14 vs. Spurs, 8 p.m., ESPN2
July 17 vs. Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
July 19 vs. Bulls, 6 p.m. NBA TV
Here is the Hawks roster for this year’s Summer League.
No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Prior to NBA/Home country
35 Rob Baker II, F, 6-10, 205, Harvard/USA
8 Jordan Bowden, G/F, 6-5, 193, Tennessee/USA
4 Kobe Bufkin, G, 6-4, 195, Michigan/USA
7 Nikola Djurisic, F/G, 6-7, 209, Mega/Serbia
18 Mouhamed Gueye, F, 6-11, 210, Washington State/Senegal
14 Jarkel Joiner, G, 6-1, 180, N.C. State/USA
16 Emmitt Matthews Jr., F, 6-7, 210, West Virginia/USA
0 Miles Norris, F, 6-10, 220, California-Santa Barbara/USA
34 Nick Ongenda, C, 6-11, 230, DePaul/South Africa
10 Zaccharie Risacher, F, 6-9, 215, JL Bourg/France
22 Keaton Wallace, G, 6-3, 185, Texas-San Antonio/USA
20 Dylan Windler, F, 6-7, 196, Belmont/USA
31 Moses Wood, F, 6-8, 210, Portland/USA
About the Author
Credit: Courtesy Matthew Williams / Forth Atlanta