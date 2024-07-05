Risacher, Bufkin, Gueye headline Hawks’ Summer League roster

The Hawks have finalized their roster for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The roster will be headlined by this year’s No. 1 overall draft pick Zaccharie Risacher, as well as last year’s first-round pick Kobe Bufkin.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Hawks

The team also confirmed that Mo Gueye and Dylan Windler will play this year, while Seth Lundy will miss the tournament. Lundy had surgery to remove a bone spur earlier this summer, but is expected to be ready to participate in training camp.