Atlanta Hawks

Risacher, Bufkin, Gueye headline Hawks’ Summer League roster

Zaccharie Risacher speaks to members of the press during a press conference at Emory Sports Medicine Complex, Friday, June 28, 2024, in Brookhaven. Atlanta Hawks General Manager Landry Fields introduced 2024 NBA Draft selections Zaccharie Risacher (first overall pick) and Nikola Djurisic (43th overall pick) during a press conference.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Zaccharie Risacher speaks to members of the press during a press conference at Emory Sports Medicine Complex, Friday, June 28, 2024, in Brookhaven. Atlanta Hawks General Manager Landry Fields introduced 2024 NBA Draft selections Zaccharie Risacher (first overall pick) and Nikola Djurisic (43th overall pick) during a press conference.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
0 minutes ago

The Hawks have finalized their roster for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The roster will be headlined by this year’s No. 1 overall draft pick Zaccharie Risacher, as well as last year’s first-round pick Kobe Bufkin.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

The team also confirmed that Mo Gueye and Dylan Windler will play this year, while Seth Lundy will miss the tournament. Lundy had surgery to remove a bone spur earlier this summer, but is expected to be ready to participate in training camp.

The Hawks will open Summer League play against No. 2 overall pick Alexandre Sarr and the Wizards on July 12. Two days later, they take on the Spurs, who will not have Victor Wembanyama because of his Team France commitments for the Olympics.

Each team plays at least five games, with the first four games taking place July 12-19. The top four teams based on winning percentage will advance to the playoffs. The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoff will play a fifth game either July 20 or July 21.

Hawks Summer League schedule

July 12 vs. Wizards, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

July 14 vs. Spurs, 8 p.m., ESPN2

July 17 vs. Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

July 19 vs. Bulls, 6 p.m. NBA TV

Here is the Hawks roster for this year’s Summer League.

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Prior to NBA/Home country

35 Rob Baker II, F, 6-10, 205, Harvard/USA

8 Jordan Bowden, G/F, 6-5, 193, Tennessee/USA

4 Kobe Bufkin, G, 6-4, 195, Michigan/USA

7 Nikola Djurisic, F/G, 6-7, 209, Mega/Serbia

18 Mouhamed Gueye, F, 6-11, 210, Washington State/Senegal

14 Jarkel Joiner, G, 6-1, 180, N.C. State/USA

16 Emmitt Matthews Jr., F, 6-7, 210, West Virginia/USA

0 Miles Norris, F, 6-10, 220, California-Santa Barbara/USA

34 Nick Ongenda, C, 6-11, 230, DePaul/South Africa

10 Zaccharie Risacher, F, 6-9, 215, JL Bourg/France

22 Keaton Wallace, G, 6-3, 185, Texas-San Antonio/USA

20 Dylan Windler, F, 6-7, 196, Belmont/USA

31 Moses Wood, F, 6-8, 210, Portland/USA

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

GUEST COLUMN
George Stephanopoulos and Joe Biden will both be tested in Friday night interview

Credit: Courtesy Matthew Williams / Forth Atlanta

Forth hotel and social club opens along Beltline in Old Fourth Ward
2h ago

Credit: File photos

What happens to the Georgia election case if Trump wins the White House?

Credit: JULIE YARBROUGH

Giving praise that Praise House has survived

Credit: JULIE YARBROUGH

Giving praise that Praise House has survived

Credit: McCracken Poston

OPINION
TORPY: ‘Zenith Man’ gets late-in-life hug from Ga. town that once feared him
The Latest

Credit: AP

Hawks name head coach for NBA Summer League
A look at where the Hawks stand in free agency
Hawks tender two-way qualifying offer to Vit Krejci
Featured

Credit: AP

Braves Dispatch: Where do the Braves stand? Let’s talk about it
Hot weather tools: How to check heat and humidity conditions for today
Check Times and Results on the AJC Peachtree Road Race Tracker