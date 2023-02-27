Quin Snyder ready to lay foundation with Hawks

“I think players want to get better, and they want to be coached,” said Snyder, who met with players and staff Monday morning. “And, I think the relationships are what allows you to coach them effectively. And, so, in those things again, it’s part of the reason I wanted to start now, and I think that our group here needs to just decide to trust each other. And it’s incumbent upon all of us – myself, first and foremost – to not violate that trust.”

One of the players Snyder will have to connect with quickly is guard Trae Young.

“I think one of the things about, and this is true of all our guys, that going through games together and competing together is one of the best ways to, to get to know somebody, learn about each other, you figure things out, you go through hard times, good times,” Snyder told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after his news conference.

“And, as you mentioned, you see how Trae plays, like I think his mind for the game is something that it’s a real strength. And, you encourage him and have already to be instinctive, but also to be mindful and how he plays.”

Snyder takes over for interim coach Joe Prunty on Tuesday, when the Hawks (31-30) host the Wizards at State Farm Arena. The new head coach said he will lean on the coaching staff throughout the final 21 games of the regular season, as well as potentially during the postseason. That group is expected to finish the season, and Snyder will make some decisions afterward.

For now, though, Snyder’s main focus is to finish the season strong while learning his new team and helping it grow.