“Pretty much a success for us:” Hawks go 4-4 on tough West Coast road trip

Still, they head back to Atlanta in a good spot, No. 5 in the Eastern Conference standings (which is where they were before beginning this trip), with a 25-24 record. They pulled that off despite De’Andre Hunter only playing in two games (the loss to the Clippers and Kings), still struggling with knee issues, and Kris Dunn not making enough progress coming back from right ankle surgery to make his debut, which was originally anticipated by the end of the trip.

“We thought we had two more games that we definitely could have had in there,” wing Kevin Huerter said. “But like I said, you come out of it 4-4, I think there’s a lot of positives you take away from it. Going on another two-game winning streak, playing at home for the next week, hopefully getting some people back for our next game on Sunday, but it’s obviously a really good feeling. We didn’t want to go out on a sour note to end this road trip and hopefully we’ve got some momentum going.”

As Huerter mentioned, they ended the trip on a high note, winning back-to-back games in San Antonio and New Orleans, playing without Trae Young (left knee soreness), John Collins (left ankle sprain), Danilo Gallinari (left Achilles soreness) and Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) vs. the Pelicans, in addition to Hunter and Dunn.

The Hawks will hope to get healthier as the second half of the season continues, but their performance on this road trip is overall a good sign, center Clint Capela said.

Now that they’re over this hump, the Hawks’ schedule lightens, playing 16 of their final 23 games at home. That could help give this team a boost as it aims to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

“I would say that it was pretty much a success for us,” Capela said of the road trip out West. “Even though we’re still thinking about the Clippers game that we let slip out, 4-4 is pretty good for us. Going back home, with two wins on the road is really good, and we’re going to have guys back the next game, so we’re pretty good right now, in our heads.

“... It’s a really good sign, especially for a team like us, a lot of new guys. We just got Lou (Williams) and he’s already playing great for us so I think it’s really positive. We’re going to get guys back for the next few games at home and it’s going to be huge for us also.”