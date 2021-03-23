Hawks’ eight-game win streak snapped in loss to Clippers

3. This was reminiscent of the Hawks’ prior struggles in the fourth quarter, as they started to crumble late. Midway through third quarter, with the Hawks up 21 and dominating the Clippers on both ends, Clippers coach Ty Lue subbed out the entire first unit. That second unit played well and Luke Kennard (20 points, seven rebounds, four assists) and Terance Mann (21 points, 10 rebounds) caught fire, with the Clippers chipping away at what was a 22-point deficit at the 4:15 mark in the third to tie things up, 103-103, with 4:35 left in the fourth quarter. About two minutes later, they finally overtook the Hawks and didn’t look back, as the Hawks couldn’t stop Mann or Kennard, and later Kawhi Leonard, who worked his way up to 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

4. Trae Young led the Hawks in scoring with 28 points, with 20 of that coming in the first half. Young added eight assists.

5. Tony Snell continues to excel from 3-point range, giving the Hawks a potent shooting threat off the bench. Snell, who was shooting 56.6% from distance entering Monday’s game, went 3-for-5 from distance

Stat of the game

41 (what Kennard and Mann combined for scoring off the bench)

Star of the game

Kennard (resuscitated the Clippers’ offense in the third quarter and went 4-for-3 from 3-point range)