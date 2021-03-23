Hawks’ eight-game win streak snapped in loss to Clippers

The Hawks (22-21) blew a 22-point lead in a 119-110 loss to the Clippers (28-16) Monday in Los Angeles.
Next up, the Hawks will play in Sacramento Wednesday, continuing their eight-game West Coast road trip.
Below are some takeaways from the loss:
1. Forward De’Andre Hunter made his return to play after undergoing a lateral meniscus debridement procedure Feb. 8. He was operating on a 16-20 minute restriction. Hunter looked good considering the time he’s missed, finishing with eight points in 20:29. Before the game, interim coach Nate McMillan said he was just looking for Hunter to get re-acclimated to the game, after missing so much time: “... When a guy is coming back like this, he’s already nervous about stepping out on the floor, you just want to put him in a position where he’s not putting a lot of pressure on himself, work himself back into shape, into rhythm.”
2. Entering Monday, the Hawks had the longest active win streak in the league at eight games, but the Clippers snapped that. That had been the longest Hawks win streak since winning 19 in a row from Dec. 27, 2014-Jan. 31, 2015.
3. This was reminiscent of the Hawks’ prior struggles in the fourth quarter, as they started to crumble late. Midway through third quarter, with the Hawks up 21 and dominating the Clippers on both ends, Clippers coach Ty Lue subbed out the entire first unit. That second unit played well and Luke Kennard (20 points, seven rebounds, four assists) and Terance Mann (21 points, 10 rebounds) caught fire, with the Clippers chipping away at what was a 22-point deficit at the 4:15 mark in the third to tie things up, 103-103, with 4:35 left in the fourth quarter. About two minutes later, they finally overtook the Hawks and didn’t look back, as the Hawks couldn’t stop Mann or Kennard, and later Kawhi Leonard, who worked his way up to 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
4. Trae Young led the Hawks in scoring with 28 points, with 20 of that coming in the first half. Young added eight assists.
5. Tony Snell continues to excel from 3-point range, giving the Hawks a potent shooting threat off the bench. Snell, who was shooting 56.6% from distance entering Monday’s game, went 3-for-5 from distance
Stat of the game
41 (what Kennard and Mann combined for scoring off the bench)
Star of the game
Kennard (resuscitated the Clippers’ offense in the third quarter and went 4-for-3 from 3-point range)