Hawks’ comeback efforts fall short in loss to Kings

3. This was a rough 3-point shooting night for the Hawks’ offense, which took too long to wake up. They went 7-for-25 from distance, or 28%. McMillan wanted the Hawks to attack the basket more instead of settling for quicker shots from the perimeter: “I thought we really settled on the perimeter in that second half. We didn’t continue to keep the pressure on their defense. We took some quick, long 3′s. ... We were able to get back into the game and tie the ballgame, but we needed to get a big stop.”

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is fouled by Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Hector Amezcua) Credit: Hector Amezcua Credit: Hector Amezcua

4. Against his old team, Bogdan Bogdanovic had a good game, with his 3-pointer giving the Hawks the lead, 94-93, with 6:31 to play in the fourth quarter. Bogdanovic finished with 20 points off the bench, adding four rebounds and two assists. “It was emotional, especially coming here. ... It felt like, it’s a road game but it felt like home, honestly, I’m not going to lie,” Bogdanovic said. “I’m happy to see all these guys and I’m happy for them to be well, (but) we didn’t get the win.”

5. Clint Capela achieved his 28th double-double in his 38th game this season, with 25 points and 17 assists. Capela actually had a double-double by halftime (13 points, 11 rebounds). He continues to lead the league in rebounding (14.2 per game, entering Wednesday’s game).

Stat of the game

7-for-25 (or 28%, what the Hawks shot from 3-point range, as they struggled to get shots to fall)

Star of the game

De’Aaron Fox (led the Kings in scoring with 37 points)

Quotable

“He’s tough. He’s been tough, and he’s working hard on his game. I always told him, he doesn’t even understand how good he is.” (Bogdan Bogdanovic on Fox, his former teammate)